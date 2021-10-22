    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville at North Carolina in Women's College Field Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisville goes for its third straight win when it travels to North Carolina on Friday.
    Author:

    Louisville has bounced back nicely after its loss to No. 2 Michigan with two straight wins, including a tough 3-2 overtime win over No. 12 Boston College. 

    The Cardinals followed that up with an offensive explosion, as they took down Northeastern 7-0 on Sunday.

    How to Watch Louisville at North Carolina in Women's College Field Hockey:

    Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Marquee Sports Network

    Live stream the Louisville at North Carolina match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cardinals have been one of the best teams in the country this year, and they come into their match with North Carolina with a 13-2 record on the year. Their only losses came against the top two teams in the country.

    On Friday, they want to show that they are ready to take over the ACC from North Carolina. The Tar Heels have ruled the conference and the country over the last three years, and the Cardinals want to snag the top spot. 

    North Carolina has struggled by its standards this year, but the team isn't quite ready to just hand the title over to Louisville. 

    The Tar Heels are coming off a shutout win over Wake Forest and are looking to get hot as the season has just two weeks left.

    Louisville has looked like the better team this year, but the Tar Heels aren't going to roll over and give up in this one.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Louisville at North Carolina in Women's College Field Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_13596154
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Louisville at North Carolina in Women's College Field Hockey

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13018673
    International Women's Soccer

    How to Watch France vs. Estonia in Women's World Cup Qualifying

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15958764 (1)
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Penn State at Ohio State in Women's College Field Hockey

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13101836
    Premier League

    How to Watch Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16934987
    Golf

    How to Watch Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round

    2 hours ago
    Golf Course
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16502715
    FIG Gymnastics

    How to Watch FIG Gymnastics World Championships

    10 hours ago
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Golf

    How to Watch ZOZO Championship, Second Round

    16 hours ago
    Stanford
    College Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego State at Stanford in Men's College Soccer

    17 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy