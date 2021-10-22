Louisville goes for its third straight win when it travels to North Carolina on Friday.

Louisville has bounced back nicely after its loss to No. 2 Michigan with two straight wins, including a tough 3-2 overtime win over No. 12 Boston College.

The Cardinals followed that up with an offensive explosion, as they took down Northeastern 7-0 on Sunday.

How to Watch Louisville at North Carolina in Women's College Field Hockey:

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The Cardinals have been one of the best teams in the country this year, and they come into their match with North Carolina with a 13-2 record on the year. Their only losses came against the top two teams in the country.

On Friday, they want to show that they are ready to take over the ACC from North Carolina. The Tar Heels have ruled the conference and the country over the last three years, and the Cardinals want to snag the top spot.

North Carolina has struggled by its standards this year, but the team isn't quite ready to just hand the title over to Louisville.

The Tar Heels are coming off a shutout win over Wake Forest and are looking to get hot as the season has just two weeks left.

Louisville has looked like the better team this year, but the Tar Heels aren't going to roll over and give up in this one.

