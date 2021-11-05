Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa in College Field Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan takes on top-seeded Iowa with a berth in the Big Ten tournament semifinals on the line Friday afternoon in NCAA field hockey.
    Author:

    The Michigan field hockey lost its last two matches of the regular season heading into the Big Ten tournament. The losses dropped the Wolverines from a second seed to a fourth seed, which set them up for a semifinal against the top team in the conference and the country in Iowa.

    How to Watch Michigan vs Iowa in Women's College Field Hockey Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Michigan vs Iowa match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wolverines, the second-ranked team in the country, snapped their two-match losing streak with a shootout win against Northwestern in the tournament quarterfinals.

    The Wolverines' first loss of the season came against Iowa on Oct. 15. Michigan gave up a fourth-quarter goal and then lost in a shootout.

    The Hawkeyes have been the class of the country this year. Their only loss came on Oct. 29, 2–1 against No. 5 Northwestern. They look like favorites to win the conference title, but first they must take care of a tough Michigan team and make it to the Big Ten championship.

    When these teams played earlier in the year, the game was one of the best of the year, and this time around shouldn't be any different.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Michigan vs Iowa in Women's College Field Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17079446
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan vs Iowa in College Field Hockey

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA;Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) get together after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) fight for the ball during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    October 28, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) behind Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA;Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) get together after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy