How to Watch Michigan vs Iowa in College Field Hockey

Michigan takes on top-seeded Iowa with a berth in the Big Ten tournament semifinals on the line Friday afternoon in NCAA field hockey.

The Michigan field hockey lost its last two matches of the regular season heading into the Big Ten tournament. The losses dropped the Wolverines from a second seed to a fourth seed, which set them up for a semifinal against the top team in the conference and the country in Iowa.

How to Watch Michigan vs Iowa in Women's College Field Hockey Today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan vs Iowa match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines, the second-ranked team in the country, snapped their two-match losing streak with a shootout win against Northwestern in the tournament quarterfinals.

The Wolverines' first loss of the season came against Iowa on Oct. 15. Michigan gave up a fourth-quarter goal and then lost in a shootout.

The Hawkeyes have been the class of the country this year. Their only loss came on Oct. 29, 2–1 against No. 5 Northwestern. They look like favorites to win the conference title, but first they must take care of a tough Michigan team and make it to the Big Ten championship.

When these teams played earlier in the year, the game was one of the best of the year, and this time around shouldn't be any different.

Regional restrictions may apply.