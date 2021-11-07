Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers in Women's Field Hockey Big Ten Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan and Rutgers battle Sunday afternoon for the Big Ten Championship in women's field hockey.
    Author:

    Michigan had its biggest win of the year in the semifinals on Thursday when it knocked off previously unbeaten Iowa 3-2. The Wolverines got two goals from Sofia Southam, the last of which broke the 2-2 tie early in the fourth quarter.

    How to Watch Michigan at Rutgers in Women's College Field Hockey Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Michigan at Rutgers match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win helped Michigan avenge a 2-1 shoot out loss to Iowa earlier in the year and reach the championship match after finishing the end of the year with two losses.

    Sunday the Wolverines will look to beat Rutgers for the second time this year and take home the title.

    Rutgers will look to keep that from happening, as it tries to knock off the Wolverine team that beat the Scarlet Knights 3-0 last time they played. The loss to Michigan was the last time Rutgers lost this year, as it has reeled off five straight wins. Rutgers has been great defensively during this stretch, as it has only given up three goals total.

    The Scarlet Knights will have to be great again on Sunday as they try to slow down Southam and the high-powered Wolverine offense. 

    The Big Ten has been one of the best conferences in the country this year in field hockey, and this match should showcase that.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Michigan vs. Rutgers in Women's Field Hockey Big Ten Championship

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers in Women's Field Hockey Big Ten Championship

    24 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia in Women's College Volleyball

    24 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Serie A

    How to Watch Lazio vs. Salernitana

    34 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Hellas Verona

    34 minutes ago
    Liverpool
    Premier League

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Liverpool

    54 minutes ago
    nascar-championship
    SI Guide

    Four Drivers Compete for NASCAR Cup Series Championship

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy