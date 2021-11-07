How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers in Women's Field Hockey Big Ten Championship

Michigan had its biggest win of the year in the semifinals on Thursday when it knocked off previously unbeaten Iowa 3-2. The Wolverines got two goals from Sofia Southam, the last of which broke the 2-2 tie early in the fourth quarter.

How to Watch Michigan at Rutgers in Women's College Field Hockey Today:

Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan at Rutgers match on fuboTV:

The win helped Michigan avenge a 2-1 shoot out loss to Iowa earlier in the year and reach the championship match after finishing the end of the year with two losses.

Sunday the Wolverines will look to beat Rutgers for the second time this year and take home the title.

Rutgers will look to keep that from happening, as it tries to knock off the Wolverine team that beat the Scarlet Knights 3-0 last time they played. The loss to Michigan was the last time Rutgers lost this year, as it has reeled off five straight wins. Rutgers has been great defensively during this stretch, as it has only given up three goals total.

The Scarlet Knights will have to be great again on Sunday as they try to slow down Southam and the high-powered Wolverine offense.

The Big Ten has been one of the best conferences in the country this year in field hockey, and this match should showcase that.

