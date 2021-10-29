Iowa looks to stay perfect on the year and defend its No. 1 ranking when it hosts Northwestern on Friday afternoon in college field hockey action.

Northwestern heads to Iowa for a Friday matinee looking to be the first team to knock off Iowa this year. The Wildcats are coming in on a three-match winning streak, but in order to take down the Hawkeyes, they are going to have to be at their best.

How to Watch Northwestern at Iowa in College Field Hockey Today:

Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Northwestern at Iowa match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats have beaten Ball State, Ohio State and Michigan State since they dropped a heartbreaking 2-1 double-overtime match to No. 2 Michigan. They have scored 15 goals during this stretch and are playing as well as they have all year.

On Friday afternoon, they will have to find a way to keep that offense going against an Iowa team that has given up just seven total goals this year.

Iowa is the only unbeaten team left in the country and has looked like the best team all year. The Hawkeyes have taken down the best in the nation and the Big Ten, and if they can beat Northwestern they will finish the season with a perfect record.

Defeating Northwestern will not be easy, as the Wildcats have shown they can play with anyone. This should be a great afternoon match to kick off the weekend in Big Ten field hockey action.