    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Penn State at Michigan State in College Field Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan State looks for its first Big Ten win Sunday when it hosts conference rival No. 7 Penn State in NCAA field hockey.
    Author:

    The No. 7 Penn State field hockey team heads to Michigan State on Sunday winner of three of its last four games. The Nittany Lions' one loss during this stretch was a 3–2 overtime loss to No. 14 Princeton.

    How to Watch Penn State at Michigan State in Women's College Field Hockey:

    Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Penn State at Michigan State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Penn State is currently 4–2 in the Big Ten and sitting in a third-place tie with No. 3 Rutgers. The team is one match behind No. 2 Michigan and two behind No. 1 Iowa.

    On Sunday, the Nittany Lions will look to keep pace in the conference and send Michigan State home with its seventh straight Big Ten loss.

    Michigan State is still searching for its first win in the Big Ten this year. The Spartans have gone 7–0 in nonconference play but 0–6 in the Big Ten.

    They have struggled against a strong Big Ten conference, which has six teams in the top 10.

    On Sunday, the Spartans will aim to pick up that elusive win at home. They will have to slow down a solid Penn State team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Penn State at Michigan State in Women's College Field Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16931509
    Golf

    How to Watch Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Oregon State at Colorado in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15958783 (1)
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Penn State at Michigan State in College Field Hockey

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch York United FC vs. Atlético Ottawa

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17011505
    Formula 1

    How to Watch United States Grand Prix

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_16978165
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Patriots

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16991090
    NFL

    How to Watch Chiefs vs. Titans

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16984342 (1)
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_12188113
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks vs. Bruins

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy