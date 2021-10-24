How to Watch Penn State at Michigan State in College Field Hockey

Michigan State looks for its first Big Ten win Sunday when it hosts conference rival No. 7 Penn State in NCAA field hockey.

The No. 7 Penn State field hockey team heads to Michigan State on Sunday winner of three of its last four games. The Nittany Lions' one loss during this stretch was a 3–2 overtime loss to No. 14 Princeton.

How to Watch Penn State at Michigan State in Women's College Field Hockey:

Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Penn State at Michigan State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Penn State is currently 4–2 in the Big Ten and sitting in a third-place tie with No. 3 Rutgers. The team is one match behind No. 2 Michigan and two behind No. 1 Iowa.

On Sunday, the Nittany Lions will look to keep pace in the conference and send Michigan State home with its seventh straight Big Ten loss.

Michigan State is still searching for its first win in the Big Ten this year. The Spartans have gone 7–0 in nonconference play but 0–6 in the Big Ten.

They have struggled against a strong Big Ten conference, which has six teams in the top 10.

On Sunday, the Spartans will aim to pick up that elusive win at home. They will have to slow down a solid Penn State team.

Regional restrictions may apply.