Penn State looks to get back in the win column when it travels to Ohio State on Friday afternoon in this women's college field hockey matchup.

Penn State stepped out of conference for three straight matches and nearly came away with three wins. After knocking off Bucknell and Lafayette, the Nittany Lions lost a 3-2 overtime outing to Princeton. The loss dropped their overall record to 10-4 on the year.

How to Watch Penn State at Ohio State in Women's College Field Hockey:

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Penn State will head back to Big Ten competition on Friday when it travels to Ohio State to take on the Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions are 3-2 in the Big Ten this year but lost their last match to Rutgers 1-0. They are currently a match back of Michigan and two back of first-place Iowa.

Ohio State has stumbled lately after getting off to a 6-1 start to the season. Since then, the Buckeyes have dropped six of their last seven to level their overall record at 7-7.

The Buckeyes' one win during that stretch was a 4-3 victory over Ohio. Most recently, they were shut out by No. 1 Iowa and Northwestern by identical 3-0 scores.

They will look to get back on track when they host Penn State. The Buckeyes will look to solve their offensive drought and pick up their second conference win of the year.