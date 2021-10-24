    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State in Field Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 3 Rutgers looks to bounce back after a tough loss to No. 2 Michigan when the Scarlet Knights travel to Ohio State on Sunday in NCAA field hockey.
    Author:

    The No. 3 Rutgers field hockey team had its four-game winning streak snapped Friday night when it traveled to Michigan and lost 3–0. The Scarlet Knights will look to rebound Sunday against No. 21 Ohio State.

    How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State in Women's College Field Hockey:

    Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Rutgers at Ohio State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss to Michigan was just the third of the year and second in the Big Ten for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights had lost to No. 1 Iowa and No. 11 St. Joseph's earlier in the year. The loss Friday night also marked the first time the Scarlet Knights had been shut out all year.

    The Buckeyes host Rutgers as the losers of three straight and seven of their last eight. It has been a tough stretch for Ohio State after the team started the year 6–1. The Big Ten has not been kind to the Buckeyes as they are just 1–5 in conference play.

    Sunday they will look to get back on a winning track and send the Scarlet Knights home with a two-match losing streak.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Rutgers at Ohio State in Women's Field Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
