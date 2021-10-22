How to Watch Stanford at Cal in College Field Hockey

Stanford looks to snap a two-match losing streak when it travels to face in-state rival Cal on Friday in NCAA field hockey.

The Stanford field hockey team heads to California looking for an upset win after dropping its last two matches, The Cardinal have dropped consecutive contests against Albany and Monmouth and they have scored just one goal in each match, losing 2–1 and 3–1 respectively.

How to Watch: Stanford at Cal

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

The two-match losing streak has dropped their overall record to 3–5 and their American East conference record to 2–3. They had previously won two of their first three matches when they knocked off Vermont and UC Davis while losing to Maine.

On Friday, the Cardinal look to get back on track when they take on Cal, which has won its last two matches.

Cal has won its last two matches by identical 2–0 scores against Vermont and UC Davis. The wins improved the Golden Bears' American East record to 4–1 with their only loss coming against Maine.

On Friday, Cal looks to take down Stanford and move into a first-place tie with Maine at 5–1 in the conference. The Cardinal will look to keep that from happening and pull off the upset.

