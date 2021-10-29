Louisville looks to finish off a perfect ACC record when it hosts Syracuse on Friday afternoon.

The regular-season ACC championship is on the line Friday afternoon as Syracuse visits Louisville. In a conference that has been dominated by North Carolina, there will finally be a new champion.

How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville in College Field Hockey Today:

Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Syracuse at Louisville match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisville comes in undefeated at 5-0. It can claim sole possession of first place and win the regular-season ACC title with a victory.

If Syracuse can knock off the Cardinals, they will finish tied with Louisville and claim a share of the title but get the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

The Cardinals have gone undefeated in the ACC but have done it by the skin of their teeth. They have won every conference match by just one goal and needed overtime in each of their last three.

Style points don't come into account when a champion is crowned, though, and the Cardinals are one match away from that.

Syracuse will look to spoil Louisville's celebration on Friday afternoon and get a share of the championship with a win.

The Orange were heading into this matchup undefeated until Virginia knocked them off 2-1 last Friday to spoil it.

Despite the loss, this match still should be great with the conference title on the line.