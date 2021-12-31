How to Watch TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Wake Forest vs Rutgers

Wake Forest will battle Rutgers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl after Texas A&M had to drop out due to COVID-19 protocols

The high-powered Wake Forest offense was preparing to play a Texas A&M team that upset Alabama this year, but instead will take on a 5-7 Rutgers team in the Gator Bowl. The Scarlet Knights stepped in for the Aggies after they had to pull out because of COVID-19 concerns and will look to pull off a huge upset.

Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Wake Forest heads to the Gator Bowl looking to put a cap on a great season. The Demon Deacons started the year 8-0 and despite tumbling a bit late, played in the ACC Championship game and finished the year 10-3.

Friday the Deacons will look to avoid a letdown when they play an opponent that wasn't expecting to play in a bowl game.

Rutgers is a late replacement for Texas A&M and heads to the bowl just 5-7 after it won just two of its last nine games after starting 3-0.

The Scarlet Knights still had a shot to become bowl eligible in their last game but were blown out by Maryland.

They showed signs of progress under Greg Schiano but still struggled in a very good Big Ten this year. It wasn't the end of the season they hoped for, but if they could pull off the huge upset on Friday it would make all that pain go away.

