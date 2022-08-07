How to Watch the Miami Hurricanes Football Online, 2022-23 Schedule, TV Channel

The Miami Hurricanes enter the 2022 season with a new head coach in Mario Cristobal.

Heading into the 2022 seasons, hopes are high for the future of the Miami Hurricanes after the team brought in a new head coach, taking Mario Cristobal from Oregon. But will those high hopes translate to on-field success right away?

Where To Watch Miami Football Games

You can watch Miami Hurricanes football games on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and the ACC Network.

Miami Football 2022-23 Season Preview

The Hurricanes enter the season with one important question answered: the quarterback position. Tyler Van Dyke took over last year and threw for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns, completing 62.3% of his passes.

The expected top weapons on offense for Van Dyke to work with are receivers Key'Shawn Smith, Frank Ladson Jr. and Xavier Restrepo, plus running back Jaylan Knighton. Smith led that list with 26 catches last year for Miami, while Ladson comes over from Clemson, where he had four catches in four games.

Miami opens this season at home against Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss before playing its toughest non-conference game on Sep. 17, when the 'Canes go on the road to face Texas A&M.

The team doesn't have to face a strong NC State team this season, but will go on the road in November to face Clemson.

Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule

If you're looking for who the Miami Hurricanes are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

