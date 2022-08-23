How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions in College Football All Season Long

Penn State is looking to bounce back after a lackluster 2021 season in which it limped to the finish line and lost its bowl game to Arkansas.

After winning their first five games of the season, the Nittany Lions finished the season with a 2-6 record. Will history repeat itself or will the team find success deep into the season?

Watch Penn State Nittany Lions online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With veteran quarterback Sean Clifford under center, he gives the Nittany Lions some much needed stability. He's been working closely with second-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich during the offseason. The team hopes that translates to better offensive output than last season when it averaged just 25 points per game, its worst since 2015.

The team has a new defensive coordinator in former Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz. With a reputation of being a defensive powerhouse, the defense needs to do a better job of putting pressure on the quarterback. It had just 2.08 sacks per game, which by Penn State standards is lackluster.

The team begins its season on Sept. 1 against Big Ten opponent Purdue, who is no pushover. One of the team's most interesting matchups will be a road game against Auburn on Sept. 17. Last season in Happy Valley the Nittany Lions came out on top against the Tigers with an exciting 28-20 win.

While those are exciting games to begin the season, it's all about the heart of the Big Ten schedule and when Penn State plays Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. The Nittany Lions play the Buckeyes on Oct. 15, the Wolverines on Oct. 29 and the Spartans on Nov. 26.

Penn State games will air on a variety of networks and can be streamed with fuboTV.

Regional restrictions may apply.