How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes in College Football All Season Long

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes Football Online All Season Long

Ohio State will look to rebound in 2022 after not making the College Football Playoff under head coach Ryan Day last season.

Even though the Ohio State Buckeyes didn't reach their ultimate goal of winning a national championship last season, it was still a great year. They got a win over Utah in the Rose Bowl and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Now it is up to Day, quarterback CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes defense to win a national championship. 

Watch Ohio State Buckeyes Football online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stroud is on a host of award watchlists this preseason. Given his loaded receiving corps and an offense built around him, that will likely put Stroud in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy as the season progresses. It's important though not to forget about the running game as well. TreVeyon Henderson led the way as a freshman, reeling off 1,248 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns. 

Upgrading on defense in the offseason was a priority for the program after its lack of cohesion the last two years. That's why thee school hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles away from Oklahoma State. Knowles' new scheme hasn't been too overwhelming for players and should pay dividends. 

The Buckeyes took a surprising loss to Oregon at the beginning of last season and hope history doesn't repeat itself in 2022. The team, ranked No. 2 in preseason polls, has its first game on Sept. 3 at home against No. 5 Notre Dame.

Ohio State's last game of the season could wind up being its most important. The Buckeyes will look to avenge a 42-27 loss to rival Michigan last season on Nov. 26. That loss last season broke a streak of eight straight wins against their rival and knocked them out of the College Football Playoff. 

While Ohio State has been picked by many to come out of the Big Ten and make a run at a national championship, such strong competition can change those plans. 

Ohio State games will air on a variety of networks and can be streamed with fuboTV.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) drops to throw during the first quarter of the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes in College Football All Season Long

By Quinn Roberts
Aug 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) after the Astros defeated the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins (48) tags out St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) at home during the first inning of the second game of the doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
voajvt4xfts3kvfluqwv4oldgka-768x432-crop
entertainment

How to Watch Archer, Season 13 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina
Bad-Hair-Day-TLC
entertainment

How to Watch Bad Hair Day, Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas
wrexham-v-grimsby-town---vanarama-national-league-play-off-semi-final
entertainment

How to Watch Welcome to Wrexham: Stream Series Premiere Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
1611846558900
entertainment

How to Watch Farmhouse Fixer, Season 2 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina
Aug 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia (93) after the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 21, 2022; Williamsport, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) rounds the bases while scoring a run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff