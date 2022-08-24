How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes in College Football All Season Long

Ohio State will look to rebound in 2022 after not making the College Football Playoff under head coach Ryan Day last season.

Even though the Ohio State Buckeyes didn't reach their ultimate goal of winning a national championship last season, it was still a great year. They got a win over Utah in the Rose Bowl and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Now it is up to Day, quarterback CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes defense to win a national championship.

Stroud is on a host of award watchlists this preseason. Given his loaded receiving corps and an offense built around him, that will likely put Stroud in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy as the season progresses. It's important though not to forget about the running game as well. TreVeyon Henderson led the way as a freshman, reeling off 1,248 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns.

Upgrading on defense in the offseason was a priority for the program after its lack of cohesion the last two years. That's why thee school hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles away from Oklahoma State. Knowles' new scheme hasn't been too overwhelming for players and should pay dividends.

The Buckeyes took a surprising loss to Oregon at the beginning of last season and hope history doesn't repeat itself in 2022. The team, ranked No. 2 in preseason polls, has its first game on Sept. 3 at home against No. 5 Notre Dame.

Ohio State's last game of the season could wind up being its most important. The Buckeyes will look to avenge a 42-27 loss to rival Michigan last season on Nov. 26. That loss last season broke a streak of eight straight wins against their rival and knocked them out of the College Football Playoff.

While Ohio State has been picked by many to come out of the Big Ten and make a run at a national championship, such strong competition can change those plans.

