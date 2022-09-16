Skip to main content

How to Watch Air Force at Wyoming: Stream College Football Live, TV Channel

Air Force's high-scoring offense heads to Laramie for a Mountain West showdown with Wyoming in college football.

In what will be the conference opener for both teams, Air Force (2-0) takes on Wyoming (2-1) on Friday night in Mountain West action. Air Force has put up points in bunches through two games, beating Northern Iowa 41-17 in the opener and then topping Colorado 41-10 last week. The average plus-31 scoring margin from those two games ranks 11th in the nation. Wyoming has been able to light up the scoreboard as well. After a 38-6 loss to Illinois in the opener, the team has beat Tulsa 40-37 in overtime and then Northern Colorado 33-10 last week. These are two strong offenses.

How to Watch Air Force Falcons at Wyoming Cowboys:

Game Date: Sept. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream the Air Force Falcons at Wyoming Cowboys game on fuboTV: Start with a free trial!

This will be the 60th all-time meeting between the two schools in a series that began in 1958. Air Force has won the last two games, including a 24-14 win last year, and leads the all-time series 30-26 with three ties.

This year's game figures to be more high scoring, as both teams try to start 1-0 in conference play. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

College Football

How to Watch Air Force at Wyoming

By Alex Barth
