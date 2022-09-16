How to Watch Wofford at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech looks to build on its first win of the year, taking on Wofford on Saturday in this college football matchup.

Last week, Virginia Tech (1-1) topped an ACC foe in Boston College to pick up its first win of the season. It was a 27-10 victory that saw the Hokies hold the Eagles to 155 total yards of offense, including just four rushing yards, and 2.6 yards per play. That all happened with Virginia Tech forcing just one turnover. Meanwhile, the offense put up points in all four quarters of the game. This week, the Hokies look to get above .500 when they host FCS foe Wofford (0-2) on Saturday at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. This will be the first ever football game between the two schools.

How to Watch Wofford Terriers at Virginia Tech Hokies:



Game Date: Sept. 17, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Senior linebacker Dax Hollifield leads this Virginia Tech defense. Hollifield has three tackles for a loss through two games this year, including a sack. He's also forced a fumble and broken up two passes.

On offense, things center around redshirt junior running back Keshawn King. King is averaging 7.6 yards per carry on 23 carries through two games.

