Cincinnati hosts Houston in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday in a huge showdown for the Bearcats' College Football Playoff hopes.

With last week's 35-13 win over East Carolina, Cincinnati's undefeated regular season is set in stone. The Bearcats have much bigger aspirations though, and those begin this Saturday afternoon when they host Houston in the AAC Championship Game at Nippert Stadium.

How to Watch the AAC Championship Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream Houston Cougars vs. Cincinnati Bearcats on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cincinnati enters the game 12-0, and 8-0 in conference play. The Bearcats are currently ranked fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Bearcats are led on offense by redshirt senior quarterback Desmond Ridder, who some believe could be the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. On the other side of the ball Luke Fickell's squad allowed just 15.8 points per game, the third fewest in the nation.

Cincinnati will face a Houston team that can light up the scoreboard. The Cougars averaged 38.8 points per game, good for 10th in the country. Houston scored at least 44 points in three of its last five games. Dana Holgorsen's team closed the season on an 11-game winning streak, finishing 11-1 with its lone loss coming at the hands of Texas Tech in the season opener.

This will be Cincinnati's third all-time and third straight trip to the AAC Championship, tying the program with Memphis for the longest such streak. The Bearcats lost to the Tigers in 2019, then beat Tulsa last year.

Houston is playing for the conference title for the second time. The Cougars knocked off Temple in the inaugural game in 2015.

Will Cincinnati punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff? Or will the Cougars play spoiler? Watch live to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.