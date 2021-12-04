How to Watch ACC Championship Game: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

Pitt and Wake Forest face off in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday in a matchup of the conference's two top offenses.

For the first time in five years, the ACC Championship Game will be played without Clemson. For the first time in 13 years, neither Clemson nor Florida State are involved. It's a potential changing of the guard type of game, as No. 17 Pitt and No. 18 Wake Forest meet on Saturday in Charlotte for the ACC conference title.

How to Watch the ACC Championship Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The game is a matchup between the two top offenses in the ACC this season. Wake Forest led the conference averaging 42.9 points per game, with Pitt right behind them averaging 42.8. No other ACC team averaged over 40 points per game.

Both teams finished the regular season with 10-2 records overall and 7-1 records in conference. Pitt has won four games in a row and eight of its last nine. Meanwhile, Wake Forest is coming in after a 41-10 blowout win over Boston College.

For both schools, this is the second appearance in the ACC Championship Game, which began in 2005. Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 9-6 in 2006 while Pitt fell to Duke in 2018.

Normally, a win in the ACC Championship comes with a birth in the Orange Bowl. However, the Orange Bowl is a playoff game this year. The winner on Saturday is expected to receive an at-large bid to one of the non-playoff New Year's Six bowls.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.