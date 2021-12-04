How to Watch ACC Championship Game: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch ACC Championship Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Pitt and Wake Forest face off in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday in a matchup of the conference's two top offenses.
    Author:

    For the first time in five years, the ACC Championship Game will be played without Clemson. For the first time in 13 years, neither Clemson nor Florida State are involved. It's a potential changing of the guard type of game, as No. 17 Pitt and No. 18 Wake Forest meet on Saturday in Charlotte for the ACC conference title.

    How to Watch the ACC Championship Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live stream Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The game is a matchup between the two top offenses in the ACC this season. Wake Forest led the conference averaging 42.9 points per game, with Pitt right behind them averaging 42.8. No other ACC team averaged over 40 points per game.

    Both teams finished the regular season with 10-2 records overall and 7-1 records in conference. Pitt has won four games in a row and eight of its last nine. Meanwhile, Wake Forest is coming in after a 41-10 blowout win over Boston College.

    For both schools, this is the second appearance in the ACC Championship Game, which began in 2005. Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 9-6 in 2006 while Pitt fell to Duke in 2018. 

    Normally, a win in the ACC Championship comes with a birth in the Orange Bowl. However, the Orange Bowl is a playoff game this year. The winner on Saturday is expected to receive an at-large bid to one of the non-playoff New Year's Six bowls. 

    Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    ACC Championship Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    drew-timme-chet-holmgren
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alabama at Gonzaga

    2 minutes ago
    byu basketball women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU at Utah in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Missouri
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Missouri at Baylor

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Mississippi at Southern Illinois in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Mississippi Valley State at Grand Canyon

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17283635
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Bucks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15793291
    College Football

    How to Watch Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Rangers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17245407
    College Football

    How to Watch ACC Championship Game: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy