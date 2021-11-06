Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Air Force Falcons vs. Army Black Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights running back Tyrell Robinson (21) celebrates in the end zone after a touchdown catch against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    The Air Force Falcons (6-2) host the Army Black Knights (4-3) at Globe Life Field on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Air Force vs. Army

    Betting Information for Air Force vs. Army

    Air Force vs Army Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Air Force

    -2.5

    37.5

    Air Force and Army Stats

    • This year, the Falcons put up just 1.6 more points per game (29.3) than the Black Knights give up (27.7).
    • The Falcons have six giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have six takeaways .
    • The Black Knights have averaged 17.8 more points this year (34.6) than the Falcons have allowed (16.8).
    • The Black Knights have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (11).

    Air Force Players to Watch

    • Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 562 passing yards (70.3 ypg), completing 44.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 568 yards (71.0 ypg) on 109 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Brad Roberts, has carried the ball 185 times for 845 yards (105.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • Brandon Lewis' team-leading 226 receiving yards (28.3 yards per game) have come on nine receptions.
    • Micah Davis has racked up 221 receiving yards (27.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes this year.
    • Kyle Paterson has hauled in three catches for 81 yards (10.1 ypg) this season.

    Army Players to Watch

    • Jabari Laws leads Army with 227 passing yards (32.4 ypg) on 14-of-17 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Christian Anderson, has carried the ball 59 times for 427 yards (61.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Tyrell Robinson has taken 42 carries for 380 yards (54.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Alston's 216 receiving yards (30.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 10 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Braheam Murphy's three catches this season have resulted in 74 yards (10.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Army at Air Force

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    11:30
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
