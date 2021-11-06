Publish date:
How to Watch Air Force Falcons vs. Army Black Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (6-2) host the Army Black Knights (4-3) at Globe Life Field on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Air Force vs. Army
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Air Force vs. Army
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Air Force
-2.5
37.5
Air Force and Army Stats
- This year, the Falcons put up just 1.6 more points per game (29.3) than the Black Knights give up (27.7).
- The Falcons have six giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have six takeaways .
- The Black Knights have averaged 17.8 more points this year (34.6) than the Falcons have allowed (16.8).
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (11).
Air Force Players to Watch
- Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 562 passing yards (70.3 ypg), completing 44.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 568 yards (71.0 ypg) on 109 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Brad Roberts, has carried the ball 185 times for 845 yards (105.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
- Brandon Lewis' team-leading 226 receiving yards (28.3 yards per game) have come on nine receptions.
- Micah Davis has racked up 221 receiving yards (27.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes this year.
- Kyle Paterson has hauled in three catches for 81 yards (10.1 ypg) this season.
Army Players to Watch
- Jabari Laws leads Army with 227 passing yards (32.4 ypg) on 14-of-17 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Christian Anderson, has carried the ball 59 times for 427 yards (61.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Tyrell Robinson has taken 42 carries for 380 yards (54.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Isaiah Alston's 216 receiving yards (30.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 10 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Braheam Murphy's three catches this season have resulted in 74 yards (10.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Army at Air Force
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)