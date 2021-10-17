    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Air Force Falcons vs. Boise State Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 9, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boise State Broncos (3-3, 0-0 MWC) have home advantage in a MWC battle versus the Air Force Falcons (5-1, 0-0 MWC) at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Albertsons Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Boise State and Air Force Stats

    • The Broncos score 31.5 points per game, 15.3 more than the Falcons give up per contest (16.2).
    • This year, the Broncos have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (9).
    • The Falcons have put an average of 32.7 points per game on the board this year, 10.9 more than the 21.8 the Broncos have surrendered.
    • The Falcons have three giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 16 takeaways .

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 1,692 yards (282.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 65.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Cyrus Habibi-Likio's team-high 181 rushing yards (30.2 per game) have come on 54 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 160 yards (26.7 per game).
    • This season Andrew Van Buren has collected 131 yards (21.8 per game) on 46 attempts with five touchdowns.
    • Khalil Shakir's team-high 584 receiving yards (97.3 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Stefan Cobbs has caught 17 passes for 260 yards (43.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Octavius Evans' 20 grabs are good enough for 259 yards (43.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Air Force Players to Watch

    • Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 494 passing yards (82.3 ypg), completing 51.2% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 435 yards (72.5 ypg) on 79 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
    • Brad Roberts has carried the ball 150 times for a team-high 680 yards (113.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • Micah Davis' 221 receiving yards (36.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Brandon Lewis has collected 156 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game), hauling in seven passes this year.
    • Kyle Paterson's three receptions this season have resulted in 81 yards (13.5 ypg).

    Boise State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Utah State

    W 27-3

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Nevada

    L 41-31

    Home

    10/9/2021

    BYU

    W 26-17

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    Air Force Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    W 31-7

    Home

    10/2/2021

    New Mexico

    W 38-10

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Wyoming

    W 24-14

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Army

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Air Force at Boise State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16032703
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

    39 minutes ago
    jose-altuve-astros
    SI Guide

    Pivotal ALCS Game 3 Pits Homer-Heavy Offenses at Fenway

    44 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Hatayspor vs. Gaziantepspor

    16 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Toluca

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16911211
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Steelers

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16971184
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16970880
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Final Round

    23 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy