How to Watch Air Force Falcons vs. Boise State Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (3-3, 0-0 MWC) have home advantage in a MWC battle versus the Air Force Falcons (5-1, 0-0 MWC) at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Albertsons Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Boise State and Air Force Stats
- The Broncos score 31.5 points per game, 15.3 more than the Falcons give up per contest (16.2).
- This year, the Broncos have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (9).
- The Falcons have put an average of 32.7 points per game on the board this year, 10.9 more than the 21.8 the Broncos have surrendered.
- The Falcons have three giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 16 takeaways .
Boise State Players to Watch
- Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 1,692 yards (282.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 65.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Cyrus Habibi-Likio's team-high 181 rushing yards (30.2 per game) have come on 54 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 160 yards (26.7 per game).
- This season Andrew Van Buren has collected 131 yards (21.8 per game) on 46 attempts with five touchdowns.
- Khalil Shakir's team-high 584 receiving yards (97.3 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Stefan Cobbs has caught 17 passes for 260 yards (43.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Octavius Evans' 20 grabs are good enough for 259 yards (43.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 494 passing yards (82.3 ypg), completing 51.2% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 435 yards (72.5 ypg) on 79 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
- Brad Roberts has carried the ball 150 times for a team-high 680 yards (113.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- Micah Davis' 221 receiving yards (36.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Brandon Lewis has collected 156 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game), hauling in seven passes this year.
- Kyle Paterson's three receptions this season have resulted in 81 yards (13.5 ypg).
Boise State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Utah State
W 27-3
Away
10/2/2021
Nevada
L 41-31
Home
10/9/2021
BYU
W 26-17
Away
10/16/2021
Air Force
-
Home
10/30/2021
Colorado State
-
Away
11/6/2021
Fresno State
-
Away
11/12/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
Air Force Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Florida Atlantic
W 31-7
Home
10/2/2021
New Mexico
W 38-10
Away
10/9/2021
Wyoming
W 24-14
Home
10/16/2021
Boise State
-
Away
10/23/2021
San Diego State
-
Home
11/6/2021
Army
-
Home
11/13/2021
Colorado State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
