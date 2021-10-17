Oct 9, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (3-3, 0-0 MWC) have home advantage in a MWC battle versus the Air Force Falcons (5-1, 0-0 MWC) at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Boise State and Air Force Stats

The Broncos score 31.5 points per game, 15.3 more than the Falcons give up per contest (16.2).

This year, the Broncos have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (9).

The Falcons have put an average of 32.7 points per game on the board this year, 10.9 more than the 21.8 the Broncos have surrendered.

The Falcons have three giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 16 takeaways .

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 1,692 yards (282.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 65.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio's team-high 181 rushing yards (30.2 per game) have come on 54 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 160 yards (26.7 per game).

This season Andrew Van Buren has collected 131 yards (21.8 per game) on 46 attempts with five touchdowns.

Khalil Shakir's team-high 584 receiving yards (97.3 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with four touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has caught 17 passes for 260 yards (43.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Octavius Evans' 20 grabs are good enough for 259 yards (43.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Air Force Players to Watch

Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 494 passing yards (82.3 ypg), completing 51.2% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 435 yards (72.5 ypg) on 79 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Brad Roberts has carried the ball 150 times for a team-high 680 yards (113.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

Micah Davis' 221 receiving yards (36.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with two touchdowns.

Brandon Lewis has collected 156 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game), hauling in seven passes this year.

Kyle Paterson's three receptions this season have resulted in 81 yards (13.5 ypg).

Boise State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Utah State W 27-3 Away 10/2/2021 Nevada L 41-31 Home 10/9/2021 BYU W 26-17 Away 10/16/2021 Air Force - Home 10/30/2021 Colorado State - Away 11/6/2021 Fresno State - Away 11/12/2021 Wyoming - Home

Air Force Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Florida Atlantic W 31-7 Home 10/2/2021 New Mexico W 38-10 Away 10/9/2021 Wyoming W 24-14 Home 10/16/2021 Boise State - Away 10/23/2021 San Diego State - Home 11/6/2021 Army - Home 11/13/2021 Colorado State - Away

