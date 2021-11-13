Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Air Force Falcons vs. Colorado State Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) passes over Army Black Knights defensive lineman Chris Frey (99) during the second half at Globe Life Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Air Force Falcons (6-3, 0-0 MWC) will do battle with a fellow MWC team when they go to the Colorado State Rams (3-6, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Air Force

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Air Force and Colorado State Stats

    • The Falcons score 27.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams surrender per matchup (22.4).
    • The Falcons have seven giveaways this season, while the Rams have 10 takeaways .
    • The Rams have scored 23.1 points per game this season, 5.9 more than the Falcons have given up.
    • The Rams have nine giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 11 takeaways .

    Air Force Players to Watch

    • Haaziq Daniels leads Air Force with 788 passing yards (87.6 ypg) on 38-of-78 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 622 rushing yards (69.1 ypg) on 124 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Brad Roberts, has carried the ball 203 times for 913 yards (101.4 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • Brandon Lewis' 332 receiving yards (36.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions.
    • Micah Davis has caught 10 passes for 221 yards (24.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • David Cormier's five receptions have netted him 89 yards (9.9 ypg).

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • Todd Centeio leads Colorado State with 2,073 passing yards (230.3 ypg) on 172-of-286 passing with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 375 rushing yards (41.7 ypg) on 94 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • David Bailey has carried the ball 156 times for a team-high 602 yards (66.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • Trey McBride's 838 receiving yards (93.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 74 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Dante Wright has put together a 329-yard season so far (36.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes.
    • Ty McCullouch's 18 receptions have turned into 305 yards (33.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Air Force Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Boise State

    W 24-17

    Away

    10/23/2021

    San Diego State

    L 20-14

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Army

    L 21-14

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    Colorado State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Utah State

    L 26-24

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Boise State

    L 28-19

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Wyoming

    L 31-17

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

