Air Force Falcons vs. Louisville Cardinals: First Responder Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back CJ McNeal (10) is pushed out of bounds by UNLV Rebels linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons and the Louisville Cardinals play in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Air Force

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Air Force and Louisville Stats

This year, the Falcons put up 4.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Cardinals surrender (27.0).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (15).

The Cardinals have scored 31.9 points per game this season, 12.8 more than the Falcons have given up.

The Cardinals have 13 giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 16 takeaways .

Air Force Players to Watch

Haaziq Daniels has thrown for 932 yards (77.7 ypg) to lead Air Force, completing 45.7% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 698 yards (58.2 ypg) on 139 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Brad Roberts, has carried the ball 279 times for 1,279 yards (106.6 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.

Brandon Lewis' team-leading 447 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with one touchdown.

Micah Davis has hauled in 10 passes for 221 yards (18.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dane Kinamon's seven receptions have turned into 101 yards (8.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Louisville Players to Watch

Micale Cunningham has been a dual threat to lead Louisville in both passing and rushing. He has 2,733 passing yards (227.8 ypg), completing 62% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 968 yards (80.7 ypg) on 161 carries with 19 rushing touchdowns.

This season Jalen Mitchell has rushed for 722 yards (60.2 per game) on 155 carries with five touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins' 531 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 35 receptions and four touchdowns.

Marshon Ford has put up a 530-yard season so far (44.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 47 passes.

Tyler Harrell's 14 catches this season have resulted in 443 yards (36.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Air Force Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Colorado State W 35-21 Away 11/19/2021 Nevada W 41-39 Away 11/26/2021 UNLV W 48-14 Home 12/28/2021 Louisville - Away

Louisville Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Syracuse W 41-3 Home 11/18/2021 Duke W 62-22 Away 11/27/2021 Kentucky L 52-21 Home 12/28/2021 Air Force - Home

Regional restrictions apply.