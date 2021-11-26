Nov 19, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) looks to evade the tackle of San Diego State Aztecs safety Patrick McMorris (33) during a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (8-3, 0-0 MWC) will clash with a fellow MWC squad when they welcome in the UNLV Rebels (2-9, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Falcon Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Air Force vs. UNLV

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Falcon Stadium

Betting Information for Air Force vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -17.5 50.5

Air Force and UNLV Stats

This year, the Falcons average just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Rebels surrender (31.5).

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 16 takeaways .

The Rebels have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (21.4) as the Falcons have allowed (19.5).

The Rebels have turned the ball over six more times (20 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Air Force Players to Watch

Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 932 passing yards (84.7 ypg), completing 45.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 698 yards (63.5 ypg) on 139 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Brad Roberts, has carried the ball 263 times for 1,181 yards (107.4 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.

Brandon Lewis' 447 receiving yards (40.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 16 receptions and one touchdown.

Micah Davis has put up a 221-yard season so far (20.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes.

Dane Kinamon has hauled in seven grabs for 101 yards (9.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UNLV Players to Watch

Cameron Friel has thrown for 1,608 yards (146.2 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 62.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

Charles Williams' team-high 1,124 rushing yards (102.2 per game) have come on 238 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also added 192 yards (17.5 per game) on 12 catches.

This season Doug Brumfield has piled up 19 carries for 109 yards (9.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Steve Jenkins' 683 receiving yards (62.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 44 receptions and four touchdowns.

Kyle Willams has reeled in 42 passes for 601 yards (54.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

