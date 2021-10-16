Two of the top teams in the Mountain West meet when division rivals Air Force and Boise State play on Saturday night.

Taking a look at the Mountain Division standings in the Mountain West, Air Force and Boise State sit in second and third place six games into the season. The Falcons have a 2-1 conference record while the Broncos are 1-1 in MWC play so far. Both sides are yet to play Colorado State—the only remaining unbeaten in that half of the conference.

How to Watch: Air Force vs. Boise State

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Air Force enters this game 5-1 on the season, receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Falcons' lone loss came to a ranked Utah State team by a score of 49-45. They've beaten every other opponent they faced by at least 10 points.

Coach Troy Calhoun's triple-option offense currently leads the nation in rushing, averaging 341.3 yards per game. Junior running back Brad Roberts is the focal point of that attack, with 680 yards and six touchdowns through six games this season.

On the other side, Boise State is coming off of an upset road win over No. 19 BYU. The Broncos forced four turnovers in that game—three fumbles and an interception—and their 16 total takeaways on the year are tied for third-most in the nation.

This will be the 10th all-time meeting between Boise State and Air Force. The Broncos have a 6-3 advantage in the series, including four straight wins. Last year, they picked up a 49-30 road victory.

The kickoff on Saturday is at 9 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium.