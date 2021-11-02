Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    How to Watch Akron Zips vs. Ball State Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Ball State Cardinals running back Carson Steele (33) scores a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ball State Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and the Akron Zips (2-6, 0-0 MAC) play on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in a battle of MAC foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Akron vs. Ball State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
    Betting Information for Ball State vs. Akron

    Ball State vs Akron Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Ball State

    -20

    57.5

    Ball State and Akron Stats

    • The Cardinals average 24.5 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Zips give up per outing (38.9).
    • The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Zips have forced (10).
    • The average points scored by the Zips this season, 19.9, is 8.0 fewer than the 27.9 the Cardinals have given up per game.
    • This season the Zips have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Cardinals' takeaways (10).

    Ball State Players to Watch

    • Drew Plitt has thrown for 1,591 yards (198.9 ypg) to lead Ball State, completing 63.9% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Carson Steele's team-high 428 rushing yards (53.5 per game) have come on 84 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Will Jones has collected 273 yards (34.1 per game) on 76 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Justin Hall's 506 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 48 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Jayshon Jackson has put together a 480-yard season so far (60.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes.
    • Yo'Heinz Tyler's 29 receptions have turned into 310 yards (38.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Akron Players to Watch

    • DJ Iron has thrown for 863 yards (107.9 ypg) to lead Akron, completing 65.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 293 yards (36.6 ypg) on 89 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Jonzell Norrils has piled up 287 yards (35.9 per game) on 57 carries with one touchdown.
    • Konata Mumpfield's 495 receiving yards (61.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Michael Mathison has recorded 383 receiving yards (47.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.
    • George Qualls Jr.'s 10 receptions have netted him 171 yards (21.4 ypg).

    Ball State at Akron

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    7:00
    PM/EST
