How to Watch Akron Zips vs. Ball State Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ball State Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and the Akron Zips (2-6, 0-0 MAC) play on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in a battle of MAC foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Akron vs. Ball State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
Betting Information for Ball State vs. Akron
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ball State
-20
57.5
Ball State and Akron Stats
- The Cardinals average 24.5 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Zips give up per outing (38.9).
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Zips have forced (10).
- The average points scored by the Zips this season, 19.9, is 8.0 fewer than the 27.9 the Cardinals have given up per game.
- This season the Zips have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Cardinals' takeaways (10).
Ball State Players to Watch
- Drew Plitt has thrown for 1,591 yards (198.9 ypg) to lead Ball State, completing 63.9% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Carson Steele's team-high 428 rushing yards (53.5 per game) have come on 84 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Will Jones has collected 273 yards (34.1 per game) on 76 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Justin Hall's 506 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 48 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Jayshon Jackson has put together a 480-yard season so far (60.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes.
- Yo'Heinz Tyler's 29 receptions have turned into 310 yards (38.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Akron Players to Watch
- DJ Iron has thrown for 863 yards (107.9 ypg) to lead Akron, completing 65.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 293 yards (36.6 ypg) on 89 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- This season Jonzell Norrils has piled up 287 yards (35.9 per game) on 57 carries with one touchdown.
- Konata Mumpfield's 495 receiving yards (61.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Michael Mathison has recorded 383 receiving yards (47.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.
- George Qualls Jr.'s 10 receptions have netted him 171 yards (21.4 ypg).
