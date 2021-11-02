Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Ball State Cardinals running back Carson Steele (33) scores a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Ball State Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and the Akron Zips (2-6, 0-0 MAC) play on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in a battle of MAC foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Akron vs. Ball State

Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Betting Information for Ball State vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Ball State -20 57.5

Ball State and Akron Stats

The Cardinals average 24.5 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Zips give up per outing (38.9).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Zips have forced (10).

The average points scored by the Zips this season, 19.9, is 8.0 fewer than the 27.9 the Cardinals have given up per game.

This season the Zips have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Cardinals' takeaways (10).

Ball State Players to Watch

Drew Plitt has thrown for 1,591 yards (198.9 ypg) to lead Ball State, completing 63.9% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Carson Steele's team-high 428 rushing yards (53.5 per game) have come on 84 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Will Jones has collected 273 yards (34.1 per game) on 76 attempts with three touchdowns.

Justin Hall's 506 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 48 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jayshon Jackson has put together a 480-yard season so far (60.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes.

Yo'Heinz Tyler's 29 receptions have turned into 310 yards (38.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Akron Players to Watch

DJ Iron has thrown for 863 yards (107.9 ypg) to lead Akron, completing 65.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 293 yards (36.6 ypg) on 89 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season Jonzell Norrils has piled up 287 yards (35.9 per game) on 57 carries with one touchdown.

Konata Mumpfield's 495 receiving yards (61.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions with six touchdowns.

Michael Mathison has recorded 383 receiving yards (47.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.

George Qualls Jr.'s 10 receptions have netted him 171 yards (21.4 ypg).

