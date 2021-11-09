Publish date:
How to Watch Akron Zips vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Western Michigan Broncos (5-4, MAC) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Akron Zips (2-7, MAC) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium in a MAC showdown. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Akron
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Waldo Stadium
Western Michigan and Akron Stats
- This year, the Broncos put up 8.9 fewer points per game (29.1) than the Zips allow (38.0).
- This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Zips' takeaways (10).
- The Zips are averaging 8.5 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Broncos are allowing (28.9).
- The Zips have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 2,253 passing yards (250.3 ypg) on 167-of-274 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Sean Tyler has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 690 yards (76.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season La'Darius Jefferson has piled up 581 yards (64.6 per game) on 144 carries with 10 touchdowns.
- Skyy Moore's 814 receiving yards (90.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 64 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Jaylen Hall has hauled in 35 passes for 576 yards (64.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Corey Crooms' 34 receptions have netted him 536 yards (59.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Akron Players to Watch
- DJ Iron has thrown for 863 yards (95.9 ypg) to lead Akron, completing 65% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 293 yards (32.6 ypg) on 89 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Jonzell Norrils, has carried the ball 74 times for 375 yards (41.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- Konata Mumpfield's 562 receiving yards (62.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Michael Mathison has put together a 537-yard season so far (59.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes.
- Tristian Brank's 20 grabs this season have resulted in 207 yards (23.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Western Michigan Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Kent State
W 64-31
Home
10/23/2021
Toledo
L 34-15
Away
11/3/2021
Central Michigan
L 42-30
Home
11/9/2021
Akron
-
Home
11/16/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Away
11/23/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Away
Akron Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Miami (OH)
L 34-21
Away
10/23/2021
Buffalo
L 45-10
Home
11/2/2021
Ball State
L 31-25
Home
11/9/2021
Western Michigan
-
Away
11/20/2021
Kent State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Toledo
-
Away
