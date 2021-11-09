Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) reacts leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (5-4, MAC) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Akron Zips (2-7, MAC) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium in a MAC showdown. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Akron

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Waldo Stadium

Western Michigan and Akron Stats

This year, the Broncos put up 8.9 fewer points per game (29.1) than the Zips allow (38.0).

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Zips' takeaways (10).

The Zips are averaging 8.5 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Broncos are allowing (28.9).

The Zips have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 2,253 passing yards (250.3 ypg) on 167-of-274 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Sean Tyler has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 690 yards (76.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season La'Darius Jefferson has piled up 581 yards (64.6 per game) on 144 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Skyy Moore's 814 receiving yards (90.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 64 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jaylen Hall has hauled in 35 passes for 576 yards (64.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Corey Crooms' 34 receptions have netted him 536 yards (59.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Akron Players to Watch

DJ Iron has thrown for 863 yards (95.9 ypg) to lead Akron, completing 65% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 293 yards (32.6 ypg) on 89 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jonzell Norrils, has carried the ball 74 times for 375 yards (41.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

Konata Mumpfield's 562 receiving yards (62.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions with six touchdowns.

Michael Mathison has put together a 537-yard season so far (59.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes.

Tristian Brank's 20 grabs this season have resulted in 207 yards (23.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Western Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Kent State W 64-31 Home 10/23/2021 Toledo L 34-15 Away 11/3/2021 Central Michigan L 42-30 Home 11/9/2021 Akron - Home 11/16/2021 Eastern Michigan - Away 11/23/2021 Northern Illinois - Away

Akron Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Miami (OH) L 34-21 Away 10/23/2021 Buffalo L 45-10 Home 11/2/2021 Ball State L 31-25 Home 11/9/2021 Western Michigan - Away 11/20/2021 Kent State - Home 11/27/2021 Toledo - Away

Regional restrictions apply.