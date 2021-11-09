Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch Akron Zips vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) reacts leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) reacts leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Western Michigan Broncos (5-4, MAC) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Akron Zips (2-7, MAC) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium in a MAC showdown. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Akron

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Waldo Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Western Michigan and Akron Stats

    • This year, the Broncos put up 8.9 fewer points per game (29.1) than the Zips allow (38.0).
    • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Zips' takeaways (10).
    • The Zips are averaging 8.5 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Broncos are allowing (28.9).
    • The Zips have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (9) this season.

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 2,253 passing yards (250.3 ypg) on 167-of-274 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Sean Tyler has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 690 yards (76.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season La'Darius Jefferson has piled up 581 yards (64.6 per game) on 144 carries with 10 touchdowns.
    • Skyy Moore's 814 receiving yards (90.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 64 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Hall has hauled in 35 passes for 576 yards (64.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Corey Crooms' 34 receptions have netted him 536 yards (59.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Akron Players to Watch

    • DJ Iron has thrown for 863 yards (95.9 ypg) to lead Akron, completing 65% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 293 yards (32.6 ypg) on 89 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Jonzell Norrils, has carried the ball 74 times for 375 yards (41.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • Konata Mumpfield's 562 receiving yards (62.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Michael Mathison has put together a 537-yard season so far (59.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes.
    • Tristian Brank's 20 grabs this season have resulted in 207 yards (23.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Western Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Kent State

    W 64-31

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Toledo

    L 34-15

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Central Michigan

    L 42-30

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Akron

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Away

    Akron Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Miami (OH)

    L 34-21

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Buffalo

    L 45-10

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Ball State

    L 31-25

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Akron at Western Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

