    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) is pressured by LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 0-0 SEC) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a SEC showdown. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Arkansas

    Betting Information for Alabama vs. Arkansas

    Alabama vs Arkansas Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Alabama

    -20.5

    58

    Alabama and Arkansas Stats

    • The Crimson Tide put up 44.6 points per game, 21.7 more than the Razorbacks surrender per matchup (22.9).
    • This year, the Crimson Tide have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (12).
    • The Razorbacks have scored 30.9 points per game this season, 12.7 more than the Crimson Tide have given up.
    • The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 16 takeaways .

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Bryce Young has 3,018 passing yards (301.8 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 71% of his passes and collecting 33 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Brian Robinson Jr.'s team-high 820 rushing yards (82 per game) have come on 163 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 205 yards (20.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Roydell Williams has collected 284 yards (28.4 per game) on 48 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Jameson Williams' 1,028 receiving yards (102.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 51 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
    • John Metchie has put up a 715-yard season so far (71.5 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 67 passes.
    • Slade Bolden's 23 receptions have netted him 224 yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,990 yards (199 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 65% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 474 yards (47.4 ypg) on 107 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Trelon Smith has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 513 yards (51.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • Treylon Burks' team-leading 815 receiving yards (81.5 yards per game) have come on 52 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Tyson Morris has grabbed 20 passes for 300 yards (30 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Warren Thompson's 15 catches have netted him 227 yards (22.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Arkansas at Alabama

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
