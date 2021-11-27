Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) carries the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1, 0-0 SEC) are on the road for a SEC clash versus the Auburn Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Alabama

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Alabama and Auburn Stats

The Crimson Tide average 22.4 more points per game (44.4) than the Tigers give up (22.0).

This year, the Crimson Tide have turned the ball over nine times, while the Tigers have forced nine.

The Tigers have put an average of 30.3 points per game on the board this year, 10.6 more than the 19.7 the Crimson Tide have surrendered.

This season the Tigers have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (17).

Alabama Players to Watch

Bryce Young has 3,577 passing yards (325.2 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 71.7% of his passes and collecting 38 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Brian Robinson Jr.'s team-high 942 rushing yards (85.6 per game) have come on 190 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 27 catches for 223 yards (20.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Roydell Williams has piled up 48 carries for 284 yards (25.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jameson Williams' team-high 1,218 receiving yards (110.7 yards per game) have come on 59 receptions with 13 touchdowns.

John Metchie has put up an 888-yard season so far (80.7 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 77 passes.

Slade Bolden's 26 receptions have netted him 273 yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Auburn Players to Watch

Bo Nix has thrown for 2,294 yards (208.5 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 61% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 168 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 57 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Tank Bigsby has carried the ball 178 times for a team-high 940 yards (85.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 574 yards (52.2 per game) on 81 carries with three touchdowns.

Shedrick Jackson's 495 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with one touchdown.

Kobe Hudson has put up a 490-yard season so far (44.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes.

Demetris Robertson's 32 grabs are good enough for 435 yards (39.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Alabama Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 LSU W 20-14 Home 11/13/2021 New Mexico State W 59-3 Home 11/20/2021 Arkansas W 42-35 Home 11/27/2021 Auburn - Away

Auburn Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Texas A&M L 20-3 Away 11/13/2021 Mississippi State L 43-34 Home 11/20/2021 South Carolina L 21-17 Away 11/27/2021 Alabama - Home

