Alabama vs. Cincinnati: CFP Semifinal Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Cincinnati Bearcats: Cotton Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, and Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) celebrate the victory in the American Athletic Conference championship football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Houston Cougars, 35-20. Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats Aac Championship Dec 4

    The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) and Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) will battle on Friday, December 31, 2021 in the Cotton Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Cincinnati

    Betting Information for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

    Alabama vs Cincinnati Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Alabama

    -13.5

    57.5

    Alabama and Cincinnati Stats

    • This year, the Crimson Tide score 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats allow (16.1).
    • This year, the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (32).
    • The Bearcats, on average, score 19.0 more points (39.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.2).
    • The Bearcats have turned the ball over 19 times, one fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (20).

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Bryce Young leads Alabama with 4,315 passing yards (331.9 ypg) on 315-of-463 passing with 43 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • Brian Robinson Jr. has carried the ball 222 times for a team-high 1,068 yards (82.2 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 32 catches for 268 yards (20.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Roydell Williams has piled up 48 carries for 284 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jameson Williams' 1,445 receiving yards (111.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 68 receptions and 15 touchdowns.
    • John Metchie has racked up 1,135 receiving yards (87.3 yards per game) and eight touchdowns, reeling in 96 passes this year.
    • Slade Bolden has hauled in 32 grabs for 333 yards (25.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • Desmond Ridder leads Cincinnati with 3,190 passing yards (245.4 ypg) on 234-of-355 passing with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 361 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 100 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • Jerome Ford has carried the ball 200 times for a team-high 1,242 yards (95.5 per game), with 19 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 209 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Alec Pierce's 867 receiving yards (66.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 50 receptions and eight touchdowns.
    • Tyler Scott has recorded 477 receiving yards (36.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.
    • Tre Tucker's 32 receptions have netted him 414 yards (31.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Cincinnati vs. Alabama

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

