Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) waves a towel in celebration after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will battle in the SEC Championship Game on December 4, 2021, starting at 4:00 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Georgia vs. Alabama

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -6.5 49

Georgia and Alabama Stats

The Bulldogs average 20.8 more points per game (40.7) than the Crimson Tide allow (19.9).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have forced (18).

The Crimson Tide have put an average of 42.7 points per game on the board this season, 35.8 more than the 6.9 the Bulldogs have surrendered.

This season the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

Georgia Players to Watch

Stetson Bennett has thrown for 1,985 yards (165.4 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 65% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 240 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Zamir White has carried the ball 128 times for a team-high 691 yards (57.6 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season James Cook has piled up 90 carries for 581 yards (48.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 652 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 37 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Ladd McConkey has hauled in 26 passes for 395 yards (32.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in 20 catches for 376 yards (31.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Alabama Players to Watch

Bryce Young has thrown for 3,894 yards (324.5 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 69% of his passes and collecting 40 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Brian Robinson Jr. has carried the ball 206 times for a team-high 1,013 yards (84.4 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 30 catches for 252 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Roydell Williams has collected 284 yards (23.7 per game) on 48 attempts with one touchdown.

Jameson Williams' 1,261 receiving yards (105.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 61 receptions and 13 touchdowns.

John Metchie has put together a 1,038-yard season so far (86.5 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 90 passes.

Cameron Latu's 19 receptions have netted him 286 yards (23.8 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.