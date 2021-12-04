Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs: SEC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) waves a towel in celebration after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) waves a towel in celebration after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will battle in the SEC Championship Game on December 4, 2021, starting at 4:00 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Georgia

    Betting Information for Georgia vs. Alabama

    Georgia vs Alabama Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Georgia

    -6.5

    49

    Georgia and Alabama Stats

    • The Bulldogs average 20.8 more points per game (40.7) than the Crimson Tide allow (19.9).
    • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have forced (18).
    • The Crimson Tide have put an average of 42.7 points per game on the board this season, 35.8 more than the 6.9 the Bulldogs have surrendered.
    • This season the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • Stetson Bennett has thrown for 1,985 yards (165.4 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 65% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 240 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Zamir White has carried the ball 128 times for a team-high 691 yards (57.6 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • This season James Cook has piled up 90 carries for 581 yards (48.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.
    • Brock Bowers' 652 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 37 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
    • Ladd McConkey has hauled in 26 passes for 395 yards (32.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • Jermaine Burton has hauled in 20 catches for 376 yards (31.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Bryce Young has thrown for 3,894 yards (324.5 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 69% of his passes and collecting 40 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Brian Robinson Jr. has carried the ball 206 times for a team-high 1,013 yards (84.4 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 30 catches for 252 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Roydell Williams has collected 284 yards (23.7 per game) on 48 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Jameson Williams' 1,261 receiving yards (105.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 61 receptions and 13 touchdowns.
    • John Metchie has put together a 1,038-yard season so far (86.5 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 90 passes.
    • Cameron Latu's 19 receptions have netted him 286 yards (23.8 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    skiing
    FIS Alpine Skiing

    How to Watch Xfinity Birds of Prey

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Toledo at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) rolls into the crowd after being fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) get together after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 2, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy