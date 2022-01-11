Alabama vs. Georgia: CFP National Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs: CFP National Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) celebrate Cook's touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half of the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship will feature the Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC) on January 10, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Georgia

Betting Information for Georgia vs. Alabama

Georgia vs Alabama Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Georgia

-2.5

52.5

Georgia and Alabama Stats

  • The Bulldogs average 39.0 points per game, 19.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up per matchup (19.2).
  • This year, the Bulldogs have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).
  • The Crimson Tide have put an average of 41.4 points per game on the board this year, 31.8 more than the 9.6 the Bulldogs have surrendered.
  • The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Stetson Bennett leads Georgia with 2,635 passing yards (188.2 ypg) on 169-of-262 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 283 rushing yards (20.2 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Zamir White has carried the ball 147 times for a team-high 772 yards (55.1 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
  • This season James Cook has taken 107 carries for 651 yards (46.5 per game) and seven touchdowns, while also catching 24 passes for 256 yards (18.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • Brock Bowers' team-high 859 receiving yards (61.4 yards per game) have come on 53 receptions with 12 touchdowns.
  • Jermaine Burton has reeled in 24 passes for 469 yards (33.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
  • Ladd McConkey's 30 catches have turned into 444 yards (31.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Bryce Young has 4,496 passing yards (321.1 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 67.6% of his passes and collecting 46 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • Brian Robinson Jr.'s team-high 1,266 rushing yards (90.4 per game) have come on 247 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 32 catches for 268 yards (19.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • This season Trey Sanders has racked up 71 carries for 315 yards (22.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Jameson Williams' 1,507 receiving yards (107.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 75 receptions with 15 touchdowns.
  • John Metchie has caught 96 passes for 1,135 yards (81.1 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
  • Slade Bolden's 35 grabs have netted him 364 yards (26.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Georgia vs. Alabama

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

