How to Watch the Alabama Crimson Tide Online

Alabama suffered an upset loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship, and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young will look to lead the Crimson Tide back to the title game this year.

Bryce Young is already one of the most prolific passers in Alabama school history. He broke the school record for most passing yards in a single game in his first year. Young also won the Heisman Trophy last year. Now, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will look to head back to the National Championship game.

The Alabama defense was stifling all year long. The Crimson Tide will be losing some starters but will return several impressive players. On the defensive side of the ball, Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Henry To’o To’o, and Kool-Aid McKinstry will all be returning. This will be important considering a defense already thought to be one of the best in the country is shaping up to be even better. The secondary will return Jordan Battle and Demarcco Brown, two integral parts of that defense.

Emil Ekiyor will be returning from the offensive line. He started at right guard for the Crimson Tide last season and will have to provide veteran leadership to the next group of starters and the entire unit. Jahmyr Gibbs transferred from Georgia Tech but will look to provide the team with a lot of production on the ground. Gibbs averaged over five yards per carry during his time with Georgia Tech, and Saban will be relying on him to help develop the running game this season. This Alabama team is shaping up to be formidable once again, and the Crimson Tide are hoping Young and other major players will help lead them to a championship win. Make sure you don't miss a moment all season with fuboTV.

