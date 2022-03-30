Skip to main content

How to Watch the Alabama Crimson Tide Online All Season Long

Alabama suffered an upset loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship, and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young will look to lead the Crimson Tide back to the title game this year.

Bryce Young is already one of the most prolific passers in Alabama school history. He broke the school record for most passing yards in a single game in his first year. Young also won the Heisman Trophy last year. Now, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will look to head back to the National Championship game.

Watch the Alabama Crimson Tide online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Alabama defense was stifling all year long. The Crimson Tide will be losing some starters but will return several impressive players. On the defensive side of the ball, Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Henry To’o To’o, and Kool-Aid McKinstry will all be returning. This will be important considering a defense already thought to be one of the best in the country is shaping up to be even better. The secondary will return Jordan Battle and Demarcco Brown, two integral parts of that defense.

Emil Ekiyor will be returning from the offensive line. He started at right guard for the Crimson Tide last season and will have to provide veteran leadership to the next group of starters and the entire unit. Jahmyr Gibbs transferred from Georgia Tech but will look to provide the team with a lot of production on the ground. Gibbs averaged over five yards per carry during his time with Georgia Tech, and Saban will be relying on him to help develop the running game this season. This Alabama team is shaping up to be formidable once again, and the Crimson Tide are hoping Young and other major players will help lead them to a championship win. Make sure you don't miss a moment all season with fuboTV.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BRYCE YOUNG
College Football

How to Watch the Alabama Crimson Tide Online

By Steve Benko1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the NC State Wolfpack in double overtime in the Bridgeport regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2022; Wichita, KS, USA; Louisville Cardinals celebrate with the updated bracket after the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Wichita regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Louisville: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks celebrate the goal scored by right wing Troy Terry (19) against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Colorado Avalanche with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Mar 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) and forward Efe Abogidi (0) celebrate after a play against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington St. won 71-67. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NIT Semifinal: Washington State vs. Texas A&M

By Adam Childs13 hours ago
Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Athletics vs. Dodgers

By Evan Massey13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy