    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. LSU Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers running back Corey Kiner (21) carries the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 0-0 SEC) meet a familiar opponent when they host the LSU Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a SEC battle. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU

    Betting Information for Alabama vs. LSU

    Alabama vs LSU Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Alabama

    -28.5

    67

    Alabama and LSU Stats

    • The Crimson Tide put up 17.1 more points per game (45.9) than the Tigers allow (28.8).
    • The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Tigers have forced (11).
    • The Tigers, on average, score 9.9 more points (30.5) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.6).
    • This season the Tigers have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (13).

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Bryce Young leads Alabama with 2,446 passing yards (305.8 ypg) on 188-of-268 passing with 26 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Brian Robinson Jr. has carried the ball 141 times for a team-high 703 yards (87.9 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 161 yards (20.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Roydell Williams has collected 264 yards (33 per game) on 45 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Jameson Williams' team-high 710 receiving yards (88.8 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • John Metchie has caught 52 passes for 594 yards (74.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Slade Bolden's 20 receptions have netted him 189 yards (23.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Max Johnson leads LSU with 2,008 passing yards (251 ypg) on 162-of-264 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 120 times for 628 yards (78.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Corey Kiner has piled up 220 yards (27.5 per game) on 46 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Kayshon Boutte's 508 receiving yards (63.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Jack Bech has caught 28 passes for 333 yards (41.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Brian Thomas Jr.'s 18 grabs are good enough for 249 yards (31.1 ypg).

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    LSU at Alabama

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
