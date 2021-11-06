Publish date:
How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. LSU Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 0-0 SEC) meet a familiar opponent when they host the LSU Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a SEC battle. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Alabama vs. LSU
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-28.5
67
Alabama and LSU Stats
- The Crimson Tide put up 17.1 more points per game (45.9) than the Tigers allow (28.8).
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Tigers have forced (11).
- The Tigers, on average, score 9.9 more points (30.5) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.6).
- This season the Tigers have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (13).
Alabama Players to Watch
- Bryce Young leads Alabama with 2,446 passing yards (305.8 ypg) on 188-of-268 passing with 26 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Brian Robinson Jr. has carried the ball 141 times for a team-high 703 yards (87.9 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 161 yards (20.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season Roydell Williams has collected 264 yards (33 per game) on 45 attempts with one touchdown.
- Jameson Williams' team-high 710 receiving yards (88.8 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with six touchdowns.
- John Metchie has caught 52 passes for 594 yards (74.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
- Slade Bolden's 20 receptions have netted him 189 yards (23.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
LSU Players to Watch
- Max Johnson leads LSU with 2,008 passing yards (251 ypg) on 162-of-264 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 120 times for 628 yards (78.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Corey Kiner has piled up 220 yards (27.5 per game) on 46 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Kayshon Boutte's 508 receiving yards (63.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.
- Jack Bech has caught 28 passes for 333 yards (41.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Brian Thomas Jr.'s 18 grabs are good enough for 249 yards (31.1 ypg).
