The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) take on the New Mexico State Aggies (1-8) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Alabama vs. New Mexico State

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Betting Information for Alabama vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -51.5 67

Alabama and New Mexico State Stats

This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 4.9 more points per game (43.0) than the Aggies surrender (38.1).

The Crimson Tide have seven giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 15 takeaways .

The Aggies, on average, score 3.2 more points (23.1) than the Crimson Tide allow (19.9).

The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 15 takeaways .

Alabama Players to Watch

Bryce Young has 2,748 passing yards (305.3 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 69.5% of his passes and tossing 28 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Brian Robinson Jr.'s team-high 721 rushing yards (80.1 per game) have come on 154 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also added 19 catches for 169 yards (18.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Roydell Williams has rushed for 273 yards (30.3 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.

Jameson Williams' 870 receiving yards (96.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with seven touchdowns.

John Metchie has hauled in 61 passes for 667 yards (74.1 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Slade Bolden's 22 receptions have netted him 211 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Jonah Johnson leads New Mexico State with 1,972 passing yards (219.1 ypg) on 196-of-341 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 112 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 98 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Juwuan Price's team-high 465 rushing yards (51.7 per game) have come on 91 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 149 yards (16.6 per game).

This season O'Maury Samuels has rushed for 224 yards (24.9 per game) on 65 carries with one touchdown.

Jared Wyatt's 480 receiving yards (53.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has recorded 467 receiving yards (51.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes this year.

Andre Bodison's 25 grabs have netted him 262 yards (29.1 ypg).

