At 10-1, Alabama is the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff rankings. With a matchup against Georgia in the SEC Championship looming, this game should have massive playoff implications. Meanwhile, Auburn (6-5) could strengthen its bowl chances with an upset win at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Over the last five seasons the winning team has alternated each year. That includes two Auburn upsets in 2017 and 2019 as well as a 42-13 Alabama win in 2020.

While most of Alabama's offensive playmakers from last year's game are now in the NFL, the team returned a number of stars on defense. Cornerback Josh Jobe led all players in the 2020 Iron Bowl with 10 tackles. Outside linebacker Will Anderson had a sack and 1.5 tackles for a loss against the Tigers last year.

Meanwhile, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix won't get his third crack at the Crimson Tide because he recently had surgery on his ankle. He's 1-1 in two Iron Bowls in his career. Last year he completed 23-of-38 passes for 227 yards.

Alabama leads the all-time series 47-37-1. Will the Crimson Tide tack on another victory Saturday, winning in Auburn for the first time since 2015? Or will the Tigers make it three straight wins at home?

