    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Currently the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff rankings, 10-1 Alabama may be able to punch its ticket to the playoff with a win over Auburn on Saturday in the 86th playing of the Iron Bowl.
    Author:

    There will be plenty on the line when Alabama and Auburn meet on Saturday in the 86th playing of their annual rivalry known as the Iron Bowl. 

    At 10-1, Alabama is the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff rankings. With a matchup against Georgia in the SEC Championship looming, this game should have massive playoff implications. Meanwhile, Auburn (6-5) could strengthen its bowl chances with an upset win at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream Alabama vs. Auburn on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Over the last five seasons the winning team has alternated each year. That includes two Auburn upsets in 2017 and 2019 as well as a 42-13 Alabama win in 2020. 

    While most of Alabama's offensive playmakers from last year's game are now in the NFL, the team returned a number of stars on defense. Cornerback Josh Jobe led all players in the 2020 Iron Bowl with 10 tackles. Outside linebacker Will Anderson had a sack and 1.5 tackles for a loss against the Tigers last year.

    Meanwhile, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix won't get his third crack at the Crimson Tide because he recently had surgery on his ankle. He's 1-1 in two Iron Bowls in his career. Last year he completed 23-of-38 passes for 227 yards.

    Alabama leads the all-time series 47-37-1. Will the Crimson Tide tack on another victory Saturday, winning in Auburn for the first time since 2015? Or will the Tigers make it three straight wins at home?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Alabama vs. Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16928699
