    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 1 Georgia faces No. 4 Alabama in the SEC Championship.
    Author:

    The eyes of the college football world will be on Atlanta on Saturday afternoon when No. 1 Georgia faces No. 4 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs are playing to continue their undefeated season and lock up the top spot in the College Football Playoff, while Alabama needs to win to keep its title hopes alive.

    How to Watch SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream Alabama vs. Georgia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Georgia has yet to lose this season, earning a 12-0 record. Most of its games haven't been particularly close, with the Bulldogs owning a league best +32.4 scoring margin per game. That's in large part due to their historic defense, which allowed a national best 6.9 points per game this season.

    That unit will be put to the test against an Alabama team that scored 42.7 PPG this year—best in the SEC and fifth-best in the nation. They're led by Heisman favorite quarterback Bryce Young, who has thrown for 3,901 yards and 40 touchdowns this season. 

    Alabama finished the season 11-1, and 7-1 in conference play. The Tide's lone slip up came in early October in a 41-38 loss at Texas A&M. Nick Saban's squad closed the year with six straight wins.

    For Alabama, this is its 14th trip to the SEC title game, which began in 1992. The Tide are 9-4 in those appearances, with wins in two of the last three years and six of the last nine.

    Meanwhile, Georgia is appearing for the ninth time, including three straight appearances from 2017-19. The Bulldogs won the first of those games before two losses, and are 3-5 overall on this stage.

    The Tide and Bulldogs have met twice before for the conference title. Alabama won both games, which took place in 2012 and 2018.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    USATSI_17233555
