Alcorn State looks to stay undefeated in SWAC play against Texas Southern on Saturday.

Alcorn State (4-2, 3-0) is off to a strong start to the team's conference season, but Texas Southern (2-4, 1-2) has been playing some competitive football lately.

How to Watch: Alcorn State at Texas Southern

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET



TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Alcorn State at Texas Southern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Braves have won three games in a row, but two of three contests have been decided by one score. The team's only non-SWAC victory came over Northwestern State in a narrow 13-10 win.

Alcorn State averages 22.5 points per game, with quarterback Felix Harper completing 58.28% of his passes for 1,286 yards, nine touchdowns and three picks. On the ground, Harper has added four touchdowns.

The team had a 69-0 win over North American earlier this year, then followed that up with a 35-31 win over Southern. Despite coming off of a loss in their last game, the Tigers have looked more competitive than expected.

But the defense is allowing 43.8 points per game this season, so while the offense has shown improvement with 11 rushing touchdowns so far, the team has struggled to get stops.

Not counting the forfeit win for Texas Southern in the spring, Alcorn State has beaten Texas Southern in seven consecutive meetings, with the Tigers' last win coming in 2011.

Regional restrictions may apply.