How to Watch Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Ole Miss

The Sugar Bowl will feature No. 7 Baylor going up against No. 8 Ole Miss on New Year's Day.

No. 8 Ole Miss holds a 10–2 record entering Saturday. The Rebels' only two losses of the season came against No. 1 Alabama early in the season and against Auburn later in the season.

Like Ole Miss, No. 7 Baylor only lost two games this season. The Bears' first loss came against No. 9 Oklahoma State and their second came against TCU. They did, however, get revenge against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.

How to Watch Baylor Bears vs. Ole Miss Rebels Today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Rebels quarterback Matt Corral threw for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He is projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

The Bears leaned heavily on their run game. Running back Abram Smith rushed 232 times for 1,429 yards (6.2 per carry) and 12 touchdowns.

Ole Miss is projected to win this game by one point. The Rebels' money line is -115 while Baylor's is -105. The projected point total is 55.

