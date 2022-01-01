Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Sugar Bowl will feature No. 7 Baylor going up against No. 8 Ole Miss on New Year's Day.
    Author:

    No. 8 Ole Miss holds a 10–2 record entering Saturday. The Rebels' only two losses of the season came against No. 1 Alabama early in the season and against Auburn later in the season.

    Like Ole Miss, No. 7 Baylor only lost two games this season. The Bears' first loss came against No. 9 Oklahoma State and their second came against TCU. They did, however, get revenge against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.

    How to Watch Baylor Bears vs. Ole Miss Rebels Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Baylor Bears vs. Ole Miss Rebels game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rebels quarterback Matt Corral threw for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He is projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

    The Bears leaned heavily on their run game. Running back Abram Smith rushed 232 times for 1,429 yards (6.2 per carry) and 12 touchdowns. 

    Ole Miss is projected to win this game by one point. The Rebels' money line is -115 while Baylor's is -105. The projected point total is 55.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Baylor vs Ole Miss

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 27, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive tackle Josh Landry (92) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Ole Miss

    1 minute ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8), Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) battle for possession of the ball in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Rockets

    46 minutes ago
    Irwins
    entertainment

    How to Watch Crikey! It’s the Irwins Season 4 Premiere

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Symir Torrence (10) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) dribbles against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas State at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) skates with the puck during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks to shoot the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy