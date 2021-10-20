    • October 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 7, 2021; Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Bryce Carpenter (12) celebrates a touchdown run with offensive linemen Trey Carter (63) and offensive linemen Antwine Loper (72) during the second half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Centennial Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 14 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) are on the road for a Sun Belt clash versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina

    Betting Information for Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State

    Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Coastal Carolina

    -3.5

    59.5

    Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State Stats

    • This year, the Chanticleers put up 25.3 more points per game (48.8) than the Mountaineers allow (23.5).
    • This year, the Chanticleers have three turnovers, five fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (8).
    • The Mountaineers have scored 31.5 points per game this season, 16.5 more than the Chanticleers have given up.
    • The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (2).

    Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

    • Grayson McCall leads Coastal Carolina with 1,478 passing yards (246.3 ypg) on 87-of-109 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 79 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Reese White, has carried the ball 59 times for 455 yards (75.8 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Shermari Jones has taken 45 carries for 405 yards (67.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Jaivon Heiligh's team-high 573 receiving yards (95.5 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Likely has put up a 513-yard season so far (85.5 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes.
    • Kameron Brown's 15 receptions have netted him 248 yards (41.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Appalachian State Players to Watch

    • Chase Brice leads Appalachian State with 1,495 passing yards (249.2 ypg) on 119-of-180 passing with eight touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 97 times for 551 yards (91.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Camerun Peoples has collected 353 yards (58.8 per game) on 67 attempts with eight touchdowns.
    • Corey Sutton's 492 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 34 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Thomas Hennigan has put up a 351-yard season so far (58.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes.
    • Malik Williams' 27 catches are good enough for 342 yards (57.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

