    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns: Sun Belt Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) reacts with fans during the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sun Belt Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 is between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) and the No. 20 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (11-1, 8-0 Sun Belt). We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Louisiana vs. Appalachian State

    Appalachian State and Louisiana Stats

    • This year, the Mountaineers rack up 17.3 more points per game (35.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (18.5).
    • This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (19).
    • The Ragin' Cajuns have averaged 12.4 more points this year (31.3) than the Mountaineers have allowed (18.9).
    • The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 21 takeaways .

    Appalachian State Players to Watch

    • Chase Brice leads Appalachian State with 2,903 passing yards (241.9 ypg) on 215-of-338 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. He also adds 123 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Nate Noel's team-high 1,032 rushing yards (86.0 per game) have come on 184 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Camerun Peoples has rushed for 764 yards (63.7 per game) on 145 carries with 13 touchdowns.
    • Corey Sutton's 876 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 59 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Malik Williams has put together a 776-yard season so far (64.7 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes.
    • Thomas Hennigan's 49 grabs have netted him 705 yards (58.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Louisiana Players to Watch

    • Levi Lewis has thrown for 2,437 yards (203.1 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 61.4% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 226 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 79 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Chris Smith, has carried the ball 144 times for 834 yards (69.5 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Montrell Johnson has piled up 135 carries for 776 yards (64.7 per game) and 11 touchdowns.
    • Peter LeBlanc's team-leading 350 receiving yards (29.2 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Michael Jefferson has recorded 332 receiving yards (27.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes this year.
    • Kyren Lacy's 21 receptions have netted him 295 yards (24.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Appalachian State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    South Alabama

    W 31-7

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Troy

    W 45-7

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Georgia Southern

    W 27-3

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Louisiana

    -

    Away

    Louisiana Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Troy

    W 35-21

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Liberty

    W 42-14

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UL Monroe

    W 21-16

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at Louisiana

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

