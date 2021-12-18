Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky: Boca Raton Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Boca Raton Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) reacts with fans during the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

    The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers meet for the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky

    Betting Information for Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky

    Appalachian State vs Western Kentucky Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Appalachian State

    -2.5

    66.5

    Appalachian State and Western Kentucky Stats

    • This year, the Mountaineers average 5.5 more points per game (34.2) than the Hilltoppers surrender (28.7).
    • The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six fewer than the Hilltoppers have forced (27).
    • The Hilltoppers have put an average of 43.1 points per game on the board this season, 23.8 more than the 19.3 the Mountaineers have surrendered.
    • The Hilltoppers have 19 giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 21 takeaways .

    Appalachian State Players to Watch

    • Chase Brice has thrown for 3,022 yards (232.5 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 61.7% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 176 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 65 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Nate Noel's team-high 1,074 rushing yards (82.6 per game) have come on 196 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Camerun Peoples has rushed for 825 yards (63.5 per game) on 153 carries with 14 touchdowns.
    • Corey Sutton's 904 receiving yards (69.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 61 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Malik Williams has put up a 783-yard season so far (60.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes.
    • Thomas Hennigan's 55 catches have netted him 776 yards (59.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Western Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Bailey Zappe has thrown for 5,531 yards (425.5 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 69.2% of his passes and recording 56 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Noah Whittington, has carried the ball 94 times for 467 yards (35.9 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Adam Cofield has rushed for 372 yards (28.6 per game) on 80 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Jerreth Sterns' 1,718 receiving yards (132.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 137 receptions and 14 touchdowns.
    • Mitchell Tinsley has put together a 1,248-yard season so far (96.0 receiving yards per game) with 12 touchdowns, reeling in 75 passes.
    • Daewood Davis' 41 catches have yielded 706 yards (54.3 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

