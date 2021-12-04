Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Sun Belt championship game features Appalachian State and the No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
    Championship week is here. Appalachian State is the top-ranked team in the East division and the second-ranked team in the conference. The Mountaineers are 10-2 on the season.

    The Ragin' Cajuns are the only nationally ranked team in the Sun Belt at No. 24. They are at the top of the West Division and the top of the conference as a whole. 

    How to Watch Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at Louisiana Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at Louisiana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    These two teams already played once this season. The Ragin' Cajuns took the win 41-13. Quarterback Levi Lewis threw for 209 yards and a touchdown. He wasn't the main culprit of the 41 points though. Louisiana rushed for a total of 246 yards and five touchdowns.

    Johnson led the backfield for Louisiana. The defense got to Chase Brice twice for two sacks and forced two interceptions from him. This rematch will be one that you will definitely not want to miss.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

