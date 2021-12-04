Championship week is here. Appalachian State is the top-ranked team in the East division and the second-ranked team in the conference. The Mountaineers are 10-2 on the season.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the only nationally ranked team in the Sun Belt at No. 24. They are at the top of the West Division and the top of the conference as a whole.

How to Watch Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at Louisiana Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

These two teams already played once this season. The Ragin' Cajuns took the win 41-13. Quarterback Levi Lewis threw for 209 yards and a touchdown. He wasn't the main culprit of the 41 points though. Louisiana rushed for a total of 246 yards and five touchdowns.

Johnson led the backfield for Louisiana. The defense got to Chase Brice twice for two sacks and forced two interceptions from him. This rematch will be one that you will definitely not want to miss.

