Arizona State takes the field on Saturday for its annual spring football game.

Arizona State had a good but not great year in 2021. The Sun Devils finished the year 8-4, but then lost 20-13 in a defensive battle against Wisconsin in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.

How to Watch the Arizona State Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream the Arizona State Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Herm Edwards led his team to upset wins over No. 20 UCLA and USC, but they also lost against Washington State and Oregon State.

It was an up-and-down year for them but they had a lot of positives to build off as they head into the 2022 season.

The Sun Devils come out on Saturday looking to show off a team that they are looking to take it back to the top of the Pac-12 conference.

Arizona State does have to travel to USC and Colorado, but gets Utah, Washington and UCLA at home which should be a huge advantage.

The Sun Devils still have a long way to go to jump some of the top teams in the Pac-12, but they hope this is the year that they finally get to the conference championship game.

