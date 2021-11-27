Nov 13, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) celebrates on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Arizona Wildcats (1-10, 0-0 Pac-12) play on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium in a clash of Pac-12 opponents. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Arizona

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium

Betting Information for Arizona State vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -20 53

Arizona State and Arizona Stats

This year, the Sun Devils score just 1.9 fewer points per game (28.9) than the Wildcats give up (30.8).

This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 21 times, 15 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

The Wildcats have averaged 4.1 fewer points per game this season (17.4) than the Sun Devils have allowed (21.5).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (17).

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jayden Daniels leads Arizona State with 2,135 passing yards (194.1 ypg) on 176-of-266 passing with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He also has 581 rushing yards (52.8 ypg) on 109 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Rachaad White's team-high 902 rushing yards (82.0 per game) have come on 161 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also added 425 yards (38.6 per game) on 40 catches with one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's 463 receiving yards (42.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 39 receptions and two touchdowns.

Curtis Hodges' 20 catches have yielded 373 yards (33.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Arizona Players to Watch

Will Plummer has thrown for 1,276 yards (116.0 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 55.9% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 175 rushing yards (15.9 ypg) on 50 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Drake Anderson's team-high 354 rushing yards (32.2 per game) have come on 81 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Michael Wiley has 289 receiving yards (26.3 per game) on 30 catches with three touchdowns, while also piling up 267 rushing yards (24.3 per game) on 83 carries with two touchdowns.

Stanley Berryhill III's 656 receiving yards (59.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 74 receptions and one touchdown.

Tayvian Cunningham has put up a 299-yard season so far (27.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.

