Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Arizona Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) celebrates on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 13, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) celebrates on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Arizona Wildcats (1-10, 0-0 Pac-12) play on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium in a clash of Pac-12 opponents. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Arizona

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Arizona State vs. Arizona

    Arizona State vs Arizona Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arizona State

    -20

    53

    Arizona State and Arizona Stats

    • This year, the Sun Devils score just 1.9 fewer points per game (28.9) than the Wildcats give up (30.8).
    • This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 21 times, 15 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).
    • The Wildcats have averaged 4.1 fewer points per game this season (17.4) than the Sun Devils have allowed (21.5).
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (17).

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Jayden Daniels leads Arizona State with 2,135 passing yards (194.1 ypg) on 176-of-266 passing with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He also has 581 rushing yards (52.8 ypg) on 109 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
    • Rachaad White's team-high 902 rushing yards (82.0 per game) have come on 161 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also added 425 yards (38.6 per game) on 40 catches with one touchdown.
    • Ricky Pearsall's 463 receiving yards (42.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 39 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Curtis Hodges' 20 catches have yielded 373 yards (33.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Will Plummer has thrown for 1,276 yards (116.0 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 55.9% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 175 rushing yards (15.9 ypg) on 50 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Drake Anderson's team-high 354 rushing yards (32.2 per game) have come on 81 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Michael Wiley has 289 receiving yards (26.3 per game) on 30 catches with three touchdowns, while also piling up 267 rushing yards (24.3 per game) on 83 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Stanley Berryhill III's 656 receiving yards (59.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 74 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Tayvian Cunningham has put up a 299-yard season so far (27.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Arizona at Arizona State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cameron Johnson (13) shoots over Harvard Crimson forward Robert Baker (35) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northeastern at Harvard in Men's College Basketball

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17231406
    College Football

    How to Watch Grambling State at Southern

    6 minutes ago
    ucla basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UCLA at UNLV in Men's College Basketball

    6 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Grambling vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Harvard vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northeastern vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Southern vs. Grambling: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNLV vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy