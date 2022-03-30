How to Watch the Arizona State Sun Devils Online

The Arizona State Sun Devils had a 2021 season they're hoping to put behind them, and that season will happen without former starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who transferred to LSU.

The Sun Devils finished 8-5 last season and will be looking to bounce back under the leadership of head coach Herm Edwards. Arizona State will be without Jayden Daniels as he transferred to LSU following the season. However, the good news for Sun Devil fans is they have another quarterback who will likely produce at a high level. Paul Tyson, one of the best quarterbacks in the country, coming out of high school, has transferred from Alabama.

Tyson has a great chance to be the next big quarterback for the Sun Devils and will look to provide the offensive production they have needed over the last few years. They have continued their streak of developing running backs for a short period only to watch them get drafted. The Sun Devils will be receiving yet another transfer that will significantly improve their offense. Former Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay will likely be the starter this season.

There are some returning defensive players and some more transfers added to the team. The Sun Devils landed former Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley. Bethtley was a very productive player for Hawaii and the Sun Devils will need a steady presence in the secondary.

Despite losing some starters, the Sun Devils may be in a better spot to win games than they were coming into the 2021 season. Coach Edward will need to have success in an an increasingly competitive conference. It starts at the top, and Edwards knows that. As a defensive specialist, Edwards will need to figure out the issues and fix them for this season. Don't miss a moment of Sun Devil football this year with fuboTV.

