Arizona State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Nov 13, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rushes against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Oregon State Beavers (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) play on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Reser Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 opponents. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Reser Stadium

Arizona State and Oregon State Stats

This year, the Sun Devils put up 4.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Beavers surrender (26.3).

This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Beavers' takeaways (15).

The Beavers, on average, are scoring 12.8 more points per game this year (34.0) than the Sun Devils are allowing (21.2).

This year the Beavers have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (16).

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,969 yards (196.9 ypg) to lead Arizona State, completing 66.9% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 535 yards (53.5 ypg) on 99 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rachaad White, has carried the ball 146 times for 863 yards (86.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 34 passes for 339 yards (33.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's 421 receiving yards (42.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with two touchdowns.

Curtis Hodges has caught 20 passes for 373 yards (37.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

LV Bunkley-Shelton's 25 catches are good enough for 357 yards (35.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Chance Nolan has 2,016 passing yards (201.6 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 63.2% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 274 rushing yards (27.4 ypg) on 59 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, B.J. Baylor, has carried the ball 176 times for 1,050 yards (105.0 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Deshaun Fenwick has rushed for 430 yards (43.0 per game) on 73 carries with four touchdowns.

Trevon Bradford's 501 receiving yards (50.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with four touchdowns.

Tre'Shaun Harrison has caught 22 passes for 308 yards (30.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Champ Flemings' 11 catches have yielded 241 yards (24.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arizona State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Washington State L 34-21 Home 11/6/2021 USC W 31-16 Home 11/13/2021 Washington W 35-30 Away 11/20/2021 Oregon State - Away 11/27/2021 Arizona - Home

Oregon State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Cal L 39-25 Away 11/6/2021 Colorado L 37-34 Away 11/13/2021 Stanford W 35-14 Home 11/20/2021 Arizona State - Home 11/27/2021 Oregon - Away

