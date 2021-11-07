Oct 30, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Washington State At Arizona State

The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will square off against a familiar opponent as they host the USC Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium, in a Pac-12 battle. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. USC

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Arizona State vs. USC

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -9 61

Arizona State and USC Stats

The Sun Devils average 30.3 points per game, comparable to the 28.6 per matchup the Trojans allow.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Trojans have forced a turnover (12) this season.

The Trojans, on average, score 10.5 more points (31.3) than the Sun Devils allow (20.8).

This season the Trojans have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (12).

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jayden Daniels leads Arizona State with 1,734 passing yards (216.8 ypg) on 139-of-203 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 429 rushing yards (53.6 ypg) on 79 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Rachaad White has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 477 yards (59.6 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 27 catches for 251 yards (31.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's 378 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 31 receptions and two touchdowns.

LV Bunkley-Shelton has recorded 354 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes this year.

Curtis Hodges' 17 catches have yielded 344 yards (43 ypg) and one touchdown.

USC Players to Watch

Kedon Slovis has 2,022 passing yards (252.8 ypg) to lead USC, completing 65.8% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Keaontay Ingram has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 761 yards (95.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Vavae Malepeai has piled up 219 yards (27.4 per game) on 60 carries with two touchdowns.

Drake London's team-leading 1,084 receiving yards (135.5 yards per game) have come on 88 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has grabbed 32 passes for 396 yards (49.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 24 catches have netted him 298 yards (37.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.