How to Watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs. USC Trojans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will square off against a familiar opponent as they host the USC Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium, in a Pac-12 battle. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. USC
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium
Betting Information for Arizona State vs. USC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona State
-9
61
Arizona State and USC Stats
- The Sun Devils average 30.3 points per game, comparable to the 28.6 per matchup the Trojans allow.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Trojans have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- The Trojans, on average, score 10.5 more points (31.3) than the Sun Devils allow (20.8).
- This season the Trojans have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (12).
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Jayden Daniels leads Arizona State with 1,734 passing yards (216.8 ypg) on 139-of-203 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 429 rushing yards (53.6 ypg) on 79 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
- Rachaad White has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 477 yards (59.6 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 27 catches for 251 yards (31.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- Ricky Pearsall's 378 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 31 receptions and two touchdowns.
- LV Bunkley-Shelton has recorded 354 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes this year.
- Curtis Hodges' 17 catches have yielded 344 yards (43 ypg) and one touchdown.
USC Players to Watch
- Kedon Slovis has 2,022 passing yards (252.8 ypg) to lead USC, completing 65.8% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- Keaontay Ingram has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 761 yards (95.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Vavae Malepeai has piled up 219 yards (27.4 per game) on 60 carries with two touchdowns.
- Drake London's team-leading 1,084 receiving yards (135.5 yards per game) have come on 88 receptions with seven touchdowns.
- Tahj Washington has grabbed 32 passes for 396 yards (49.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Gary Bryant Jr.'s 24 catches have netted him 298 yards (37.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.
