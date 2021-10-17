    • October 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) battles for yardage against Stanford during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

    

    The Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will do battle with a fellow Pac-12 squad when they welcome in the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State

    Utah and Arizona State Stats

    • This year, the Utes score 14.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Sun Devils allow (16.2).
    • The Utes have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Sun Devils have forced (9).
    • The Sun Devils, on average, score 10.3 more points (33.3) than the Utes allow (23.0).
    • The Sun Devils have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (7) this season.

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Cameron Rising has thrown for 625 yards (125.0 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 65.9% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 105 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 16 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Micah Bernard, has carried the ball 47 times for 265 yards (53.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught 12 passes for 89 yards (17.8 per game).
    • This season Tavion Thomas has piled up 247 yards (49.4 per game) on 37 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Brant Kuithe's 192 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Dalton Kincaid has put up a 188-yard season so far (37.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.
    • Solomon Enis' 13 catches have netted him 143 yards (28.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Jayden Daniels leads Arizona State with 1,269 passing yards (211.5 ypg) on 96-of-137 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 366 rushing yards (61.0 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Rachaad White, has carried the ball 77 times for 421 yards (70.2 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also caught 24 passes for 226 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Ricky Pearsall's team-leading 256 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Curtis Hodges has put together a 256-yard season so far (42.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 passes.
    • LV Bunkley-Shelton's 18 grabs have turned into 234 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Utah Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    San Diego State

    L 33-31

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Washington State

    W 24-13

    Home

    10/9/2021

    USC

    W 42-26

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    Arizona State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Colorado

    W 35-13

    Home

    10/2/2021

    UCLA

    W 42-23

    Away

    10/8/2021

    Stanford

    W 28-10

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Arizona State at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16032703
