Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) battles for yardage against Stanford during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

The Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will do battle with a fellow Pac-12 squad when they welcome in the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah and Arizona State Stats

This year, the Utes score 14.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Sun Devils allow (16.2).

The Utes have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Sun Devils have forced (9).

The Sun Devils, on average, score 10.3 more points (33.3) than the Utes allow (23.0).

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Utah Players to Watch

Cameron Rising has thrown for 625 yards (125.0 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 65.9% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 105 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 16 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Micah Bernard, has carried the ball 47 times for 265 yards (53.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught 12 passes for 89 yards (17.8 per game).

This season Tavion Thomas has piled up 247 yards (49.4 per game) on 37 attempts with three touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe's 192 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.

Dalton Kincaid has put up a 188-yard season so far (37.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.

Solomon Enis' 13 catches have netted him 143 yards (28.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jayden Daniels leads Arizona State with 1,269 passing yards (211.5 ypg) on 96-of-137 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 366 rushing yards (61.0 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Rachaad White, has carried the ball 77 times for 421 yards (70.2 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also caught 24 passes for 226 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's team-leading 256 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with two touchdowns.

Curtis Hodges has put together a 256-yard season so far (42.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 passes.

LV Bunkley-Shelton's 18 grabs have turned into 234 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Utah Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 San Diego State L 33-31 Away 9/25/2021 Washington State W 24-13 Home 10/9/2021 USC W 42-26 Away 10/16/2021 Arizona State - Home 10/23/2021 Oregon State - Away 10/30/2021 UCLA - Home 11/5/2021 Stanford - Away

Arizona State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Colorado W 35-13 Home 10/2/2021 UCLA W 42-23 Away 10/8/2021 Stanford W 28-10 Home 10/16/2021 Utah - Away 10/30/2021 Washington State - Home 11/6/2021 USC - Home 11/13/2021 Washington - Away

