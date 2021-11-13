Arizona State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and Washington Huskies (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, in a clash of Pac-12 foes. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Washington vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Arizona State and Washington Stats
- The Sun Devils average 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Huskies give up per matchup (19.7).
- This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Huskies' takeaways (14).
- The Huskies have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (22.0) as the Sun Devils have allowed (20.2).
- The Huskies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have 14 takeaways .
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Arizona State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,879 passing yards (208.8 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 479 yards (53.2 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- Rachaad White's team-high 679 rushing yards (75.4 per game) have come on 114 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also added 29 catches for 286 yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Ricky Pearsall's 417 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 35 receptions and two touchdowns.
- LV Bunkley-Shelton has totaled 357 receiving yards (39.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes this year.
- Curtis Hodges has hauled in 17 receptions for 344 yards (38.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Washington Players to Watch
- Dylan Morris has thrown for 1,920 yards (213.3 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.4% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- Sean McGrew's team-high 431 rushing yards (47.9 per game) have come on 107 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Kamari Pleasant has piled up 40 carries for 259 yards (28.8 per game).
- Terrell Bynum's 436 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Jalen McMillan has collected 414 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes this year.
- Taj Davis' 22 grabs have netted him 285 yards (31.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Arizona State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Utah
L 35-21
Away
10/30/2021
Washington State
L 34-21
Home
11/6/2021
USC
W 31-16
Home
11/13/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/20/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Arizona
-
Home
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Arizona
W 21-16
Away
10/30/2021
Stanford
W 20-13
Away
11/6/2021
Oregon
L 26-16
Home
11/13/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Colorado
-
Away
11/26/2021
Washington State
-
Home
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Arizona State at Washington
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)