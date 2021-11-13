Arizona State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) dives for a touchdown over USC Trojans safety Xavion Alford (29) in the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and Washington Huskies (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, in a clash of Pac-12 foes. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Arizona State and Washington Stats

The Sun Devils average 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Huskies give up per matchup (19.7).

This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Huskies' takeaways (14).

The Huskies have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (22.0) as the Sun Devils have allowed (20.2).

The Huskies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have 14 takeaways .

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Arizona State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,879 passing yards (208.8 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 479 yards (53.2 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Rachaad White's team-high 679 rushing yards (75.4 per game) have come on 114 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also added 29 catches for 286 yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's 417 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 35 receptions and two touchdowns.

LV Bunkley-Shelton has totaled 357 receiving yards (39.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes this year.

Curtis Hodges has hauled in 17 receptions for 344 yards (38.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris has thrown for 1,920 yards (213.3 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.4% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Sean McGrew's team-high 431 rushing yards (47.9 per game) have come on 107 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Kamari Pleasant has piled up 40 carries for 259 yards (28.8 per game).

Terrell Bynum's 436 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan has collected 414 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes this year.

Taj Davis' 22 grabs have netted him 285 yards (31.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arizona State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Utah L 35-21 Away 10/30/2021 Washington State L 34-21 Home 11/6/2021 USC W 31-16 Home 11/13/2021 Washington - Away 11/20/2021 Oregon State - Away 11/27/2021 Arizona - Home

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/22/2021 Arizona W 21-16 Away 10/30/2021 Stanford W 20-13 Away 11/6/2021 Oregon L 26-16 Home 11/13/2021 Arizona State - Home 11/20/2021 Colorado - Away 11/26/2021 Washington State - Home

