Arizona State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium, in a clash of Pac-12 rivals. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Washington State

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Arizona State vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -16 54

Arizona State and Washington State Stats

The Sun Devils rack up 31.6 points per game, 6.5 more than the Cougars give up per contest (25.1).

This year, the Sun Devils have 10 turnovers, five fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (15).

The Cougars have averaged 6.0 more points scored this year (24.9) than the Sun Devils have allowed (18.9).

This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (11).

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Arizona State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,506 passing yards (215.1 ypg), completing 69% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 398 yards (56.9 ypg) on 69 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Rachaad White's team-high 477 rushing yards (68.1 per game) have come on 86 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also added 27 catches for 251 yards (35.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Curtis Hodges' team-high 330 receiving yards (47.1 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with one touchdown.

LV Bunkley-Shelton has totaled 302 receiving yards (43.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes this year.

Ricky Pearsall has hauled in 22 grabs for 295 yards (42.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Washington State Players to Watch

Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 1,739 passing yards (217.4 ypg) on 143-of-224 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Max Borghi's team-high 504 rushing yards (63.0 per game) have come on 100 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Deon McIntosh has piled up 291 yards (36.4 per game) on 60 attempts with one touchdown.

Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 528 receiving yards (66.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions with four touchdowns.

Travell Harris has grabbed 51 passes for 525 yards (65.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

De'Zhaun Stribling's 27 receptions have turned into 309 yards (38.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.