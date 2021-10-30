Arizona State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Washington State Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium, in a clash of Pac-12 rivals. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Washington State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Arizona State vs. Washington State

    Arizona State vs Washington State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arizona State

    -16

    54

    Arizona State and Washington State Stats

    • The Sun Devils rack up 31.6 points per game, 6.5 more than the Cougars give up per contest (25.1).
    • This year, the Sun Devils have 10 turnovers, five fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (15).
    • The Cougars have averaged 6.0 more points scored this year (24.9) than the Sun Devils have allowed (18.9).
    • This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (11).

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Arizona State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,506 passing yards (215.1 ypg), completing 69% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 398 yards (56.9 ypg) on 69 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Rachaad White's team-high 477 rushing yards (68.1 per game) have come on 86 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also added 27 catches for 251 yards (35.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Curtis Hodges' team-high 330 receiving yards (47.1 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with one touchdown.
    • LV Bunkley-Shelton has totaled 302 receiving yards (43.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes this year.
    • Ricky Pearsall has hauled in 22 grabs for 295 yards (42.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 1,739 passing yards (217.4 ypg) on 143-of-224 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • Max Borghi's team-high 504 rushing yards (63.0 per game) have come on 100 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deon McIntosh has piled up 291 yards (36.4 per game) on 60 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 528 receiving yards (66.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Travell Harris has grabbed 51 passes for 525 yards (65.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • De'Zhaun Stribling's 27 receptions have turned into 309 yards (38.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Washington State at Arizona State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16736626
    College Football

    How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Marcellas Dial (24) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16973952
    College Football

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Arizona State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Arizona State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Skyler Perry (11) passes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UAPB vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a touchdown pursued by Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (32) in the second quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Washington State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Missouri Tigerst\ during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Vanderbilt vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Marcellas Dial (24) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Missouri vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Southern Tigers running back Jacorey Howard (23) gets tackled by Baylor Bears defenders in the fourth quarter at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Texas Southern vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy