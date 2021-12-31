Arizona State vs. Wisconsin: Las Vegas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a 48-yard touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the 95th Territorial Cup game at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Arizona Wildcats At Arizona State Sun Devils

The Las Vegas Bowl will feature the Wisconsin Badgers squaring off against the Arizona State Sun Devils on December 30, 2021, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -7.5 42

Wisconsin and Arizona State Stats

The Badgers score 25.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the Sun Devils allow per matchup (20.9).

The Badgers have turned the ball over three more times (22 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (19) this season.

The Sun Devils have averaged 13.3 more points this season (29.7) than the Badgers have allowed (16.4).

The Sun Devils have 21 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 22 takeaways .

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Graham Mertz leads Wisconsin with 1,821 passing yards (151.8 ypg) on 158-of-269 passing with nine touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 157 times for 1,109 yards (92.4 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Chez Mellusi has rushed for 815 yards (67.9 per game) on 173 carries with five touchdowns.

Danny Davis III's 478 receiving yards (39.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jake Ferguson has hauled in 43 passes for 417 yards (34.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kendric Pryor's 31 grabs are good enough for 406 yards (33.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jayden Daniels leads Arizona State with 2,221 passing yards (185.1 ypg) on 186-of-280 passing with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He also has 667 rushing yards (55.6 ypg) on 119 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Rachaad White, has carried the ball 182 times for 1,000 yards (83.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 456 receiving yards (38.0 per game) on 43 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's 515 receiving yards (42.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with four touchdowns.

Curtis Hodges' 20 receptions are good enough for 373 yards (31.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.